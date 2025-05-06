These projections bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of a $5 trillion economy closer to reality. The report shows that India may hit this target as early as 2027, highlighting the country’s strong economic performance and potential.

India is expected to become the world’s fourth-largest economy in 2025, overtaking Japan, according to the latest World Economic Outlook report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF estimates that India’s nominal GDP will reach $4,187.02 billion in 2025, slightly ahead of Japan’s projected $4,186.43 billion. This marks a major milestone for the Indian economy and reflects its fast growth in recent years.

The report also suggests that India is on course to overtake Germany by 2028, becoming the world’s third-largest economy. India’s GDP is expected to grow to $5,584.48 billion by then, while Germany’s GDP is estimated to be $5,251.93 billion.

These projections bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of a $5 trillion economy closer to reality. The report shows that India may hit this target as early as 2027, highlighting the country’s strong economic performance and potential.

Despite this growth, the top two spots in the global economy will still be held by the United States and China in 2025. The U.S. is expected to have a GDP of $30.5 trillion, while China’s economy is projected to reach $19.2 trillion. These two nations are likely to remain the world’s biggest economies for the rest of the decade.

The IMF report also talks about a shift in the global economic system. After more than 80 years of stability, the world economy is now entering a new phase. The report suggests that a new global economic order is emerging, and India could play a key role in shaping it.

However, the IMF has slightly lowered India’s GDP growth forecast for 2025 from 6.5% to 6.2%. This change is due to global uncertainties, including ongoing trade tensions, such as the tariff war led by the United States.