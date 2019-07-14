BHEL bags Rs 100-crore from NTPC to set up solar power plant

The plant will be set up on the raw water reservoir of NTPC's Simhadri Thermal Power Plant, BHEL said in a statement

State-owned engineering firm BHEL Sunday said it has bagged an Rs-100 crore order from NTPC for setting up a 25 MW floating solar photovoltaic power plant at Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh.

"BHEL has won an order for setting up a 25 MW floating SPV power plant on EPC (engineering, procurement and construction ) basis, at Simhadri in Andhra Pradesh. Notably, this is the second order of floating SPV plant from NTPC Ltd, the earlier being 100 MW floating SPV plant at Ramagundam in Telangana," it said.

With this order, BHEL said, it has emerged as the largest EPC player in the floating solar PV segment in India with a portfolio of 130 MW.

The engineering firm is offering EPC solutions for both off-grid and grid-interactive ground mounted, rooftop, floating solar & canal top solar plants, with current portfolio of more than 1 GW of SPV plants.

BHEL further said that it has been contributing significantly to the nation's green initiatives for developing and promoting renewable energy over the past three decades.

The enhancement of its state-of-the-art manufacturing lines of solar cells and solar modules has further strengthened its presence in the SPV segment, it said.

In addition, space-grade solar panels using high-efficiency cells and space-grade battery are being manufactured at its electronics systems division, Bengaluru.