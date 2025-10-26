FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric plans BIG move as its board approves Rs 1500 crore...

'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculate about career end

US Secretary Marco Rubio's BIG remark on expanding US-Pakistan ties: 'Indians are very...'

Mum hires band to wake up wake up her sleeping daughters, netizens says 'mummy se panga nahi'

Jharkhand HORROR: Five Thalassemia-affected children tested HIV positive in Chaibasa; 3 officials suspended, CM Soren announces Rs 2 lakh financial aid

Two hat-tricks, 32 wickets, 90 overs: Riyan Parag stars in record-breaking Ranji Trophy thriller at Tinsukia

Trump’s energetic moves in Malaysia go viral, internet say ‘popcorn's ready’

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora to attend Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai concert, a VVIP ticket of musical night costs...

This tiny country has 'no airport or currency' yet is among richest in the world, it is located in...

NHPC JE Admit Card 2025 released at nhpcindia.com; get direct LINK, steps to download here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric plans BIG move as its board approves Rs 1500 crore...

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric plans BIG move as its board approves Rs 1500 cr

'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculate about career end

'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculat

US Secretary Marco Rubio's BIG remark on expanding US-Pakistan ties: 'Indians are very...'

US Secretary Marco Rubio's BIG remark on expanding US-Pakistan ties

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric plans BIG move as its board approves Rs 1500 crore...

The fundraising plan comes as investors, including SoftBank, Z47, and others, have reduced their stakes in Ola Electric.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 06:19 PM IST

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric plans BIG move as its board approves Rs 1500 crore...
File photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ola Electric news: The board of Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric Mobility has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through a mix of equity shares and convertible securities, the electric two-wheeler maker said in a filing with the stock exchanges on Saturday. This is subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances.

The fundraising may be carried out via the issue of shares, or convertible securities, including warrants via rights issue, qualified institutional placement, private placement and/ or any other permitted modes under applicable laws. The Bengaluru-based firm did not disclose the reasons for raising the funds. The fundraising plan comes as investors, including SoftBank, Z47, Tiger Global Management, and others, have reduced their stakes in the Bengaluru-based company earlier this year, ET reported.

Ola Electric's 1st fundraising exercise

In May 2025, the company's board had approved plans to raise up to Rs 1,700 crore via non-convertible debentures and other debt instruments. That was the firm's first fundraising exercise following its IPO.

Ola Electric share price

Shares of Ola Electric on Friday ended at Rs 52.92, 1.43 per cent lower from the previous closing day close of Rs 53.67, on the NSE. The market capitalisation of the company stands at Rs 22150 crore.

READ | Mukesh Ambani earns Rs 46687 crore in just 3 days from...; Reliance's market cap jumps to Rs...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Jharkhand HORROR: Five Thalassemia-affected children tested HIV positive in Chaibasa; 3 officials suspended, CM Soren announces Rs 2 lakh financial aid
Jharkhand HORROR: Five Thalassemia-affected children tested HIV positive in...
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan in Alia Bhatt's Alpha? Aditya Chopra’s BIG plans for spy universe after War 2 debacle revealed
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan in Alia Bhatt's Alpha? Here's what Aditya Chopra...
Day after Kurnool tragedy, private bus overturns in Telangana; several people injured
After Kurnool tragedy, bus overturns in Telangana; several injured
Bihar Election 2025: As PM Modi invokes Karpoori Thakur, Congress asks did Jan Sangh not topple Thakur's govt?
Bihar Election 2025: Congress asks PM did Jan Sangh not topple Thakur's govt?
ICAI CA September 2025: Results for Foundation, Intermediate and Final courses likely to be announced on THIS date at icai.org; Check details
ICAI CA September 2025: Results likely to be announced on THIS date at icai.org
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE