Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric plans BIG move as its board approves Rs 1500 crore...

The fundraising plan comes as investors, including SoftBank, Z47, and others, have reduced their stakes in Ola Electric.

Ola Electric news: The board of Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric Mobility has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through a mix of equity shares and convertible securities, the electric two-wheeler maker said in a filing with the stock exchanges on Saturday. This is subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearances.

The fundraising may be carried out via the issue of shares, or convertible securities, including warrants via rights issue, qualified institutional placement, private placement and/ or any other permitted modes under applicable laws. The Bengaluru-based firm did not disclose the reasons for raising the funds. The fundraising plan comes as investors, including SoftBank, Z47, Tiger Global Management, and others, have reduced their stakes in the Bengaluru-based company earlier this year, ET reported.

Ola Electric's 1st fundraising exercise

In May 2025, the company's board had approved plans to raise up to Rs 1,700 crore via non-convertible debentures and other debt instruments. That was the firm's first fundraising exercise following its IPO.

Ola Electric share price

Shares of Ola Electric on Friday ended at Rs 52.92, 1.43 per cent lower from the previous closing day close of Rs 53.67, on the NSE. The market capitalisation of the company stands at Rs 22150 crore.