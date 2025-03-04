The new initiate comes as Ola Electric is reportedly planning to lay off more than 1,000 employees.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Founder and CEO, has asked his employees across his companies to submit weekly reports, detailing their achievements. The new initiative is called 'Kya Chai Raha Hai?'. This comes weeks after billionaire Elon Musk ordered US federal employees to send a weekly report card of their work. The US billionaire heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to improve accountability and reduce inefficiencies in government operations in the US. However, it has faced criticism for potentially lowering employee morale and job security.

Bhavish Aggarwal's new initiative

It requires Ola employees to send an email every week with 3-5 bullet points of the tasks they've completed. It is a Hindi phrase that translates to What's going on?. These reports must be submitted to both their managers and a designated company email address, with no exceptions, according to Bhavish's memo.

"We're starting "Kya Chal Raha Hai?" - a simple way to share your weekly updates directly with me and your managers, starting today," the internal email read. The email further asked to send “a brief update to your manager and Kyachalrahahai@olagroup.in (email will be active in an hour or so) with 3-5 bullet points about what you got done last week”.

READ | Narayana Murthy's Infosys loses Rs 52697 crore amid layoffs row due to...

The first report deadline was set for the day following the announcement, with future reports due every Sunday. This directive comes at a time when Ola is undergoing significant changes, including a round of layoffs aimed at cutting costs and becoming profitable.

Ola Electric layoffs

The company's electric vehicle arm, Ola Electric, is reportedly planning to lay off more than 1,000 employees, marking the second major round of job cuts in just five months. The layoffs will affect various departments, including procurement, customer relations, and charging infrastructure, as Ola tries to streamline its operations. Ola Electric currently has a market cap of Rs 23343 crore. Its share closed at Rs 56.15 on Tuesday.

READ | Meet billionaire who runs Rs 80199 crore company, he is richest Indian in...

(With inputs from IANS)