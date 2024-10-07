Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, refused to play Arjuna in Mahabharat; BR Chopra threw him out, then requested him to..

Meet woman whose old dream revived as she received job's offer letter after 48 years

Bhavish Agarwal's Ola Electric shares decline by over 8%, market cap drops to...

Meet boy, Kashmiri teen who used to sell naan cracked NEET with 650 marks, he is…

Watch: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's lavish Navratri garba and dandiya night's video with family resurfaces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, refused to play Arjuna in Mahabharat; BR Chopra threw him out, then requested him to..

Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, refused to play Arjuna in Mahabharat; BR Chopra threw him out, then requested him to..

Suryakumar Yadav-led India equal Pakistan’s world record with crushing win over Bangladesh in 1st T20I

Suryakumar Yadav-led India equal Pakistan’s world record with crushing win over Bangladesh in 1st T20I

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

Inside pics of Gautam Adani’s luxurious house in Ahmedabad

Inside pics of Gautam Adani’s luxurious house in Ahmedabad

7 yoga asanas to reduce bad LDL levels

7 yoga asanas to reduce bad LDL levels

CTRL director Vikramaditya Motwane’s  5 films you must watch

CTRL director Vikramaditya Motwane’s  5 films you must watch

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

In pics: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty at Singham Again trailer launch

6 most expensive hotel rooms in the world

6 most expensive hotel rooms in the world

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Ratan Tata once fell in love with this 60s actress, even planned marriage with her

Ratan Tata once fell in love with this 60s actress, even planned marriage with her

In pics: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty at Singham Again trailer launch

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

Who is Hema Sharma? Viral Bhabhi who once made serious allegations against Salman Khan’s team, now entered Bigg Boss 18

HomeBusiness

Business

Bhavish Agarwal's Ola Electric shares decline by over 8%, market cap drops to...

Since touching the all-time high of Rs 157.4, the stock is down 43 per cent from those levels.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 07, 2024, 04:34 PM IST

Bhavish Agarwal's Ola Electric shares decline by over 8%, market cap drops to...
File photos: X / Bhavish Agarwal
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal's Ola Electric Mobility has been in the news after reports of service quality issues with its electric scooters. Shares of the company also declined since its listing in the market. Now, on Monday, Ola Electric shares slumped by 8.30 per cent to Rs 90.82. The slide in the shares also came after a war of words broke out between Bhavish Agarwal and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Sunday on social media platform X over the after-sales and service quality.

Sliding for the third straight day, the stock of the company earlier plunged 9.14 per cent to trade at Rs 90 apiece on the NSE. On the BSE, it fell 8.93 per cent to Rs 90.20 per piece. Later, it slumped 9.59 per cent and 9.43 per cent to hit register an intraday low of Rs 89.55 and 89.71, on the NSE and BSE, respectively. However, it closed at Rs 90.82 on October 7. The market cap of the company has now dropped to Rs 40,059 crore.

In August this year, Ola Electric Mobility was listed at an issue price of Rs 76. It quickly doubled from its issue price to make a post-listing high of Rs 157.4. Since touching the all-time high, the stock is down 43 per cent from those levels. However, Ola Electric has been losing market share to legacy auto players like Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor as they ramp up their push within the EV space.

READ | Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's wife becomes delivery agent for a day, video goes viral
 
On Sunday, a controversy started when Kamra and Agarwal when the former responded to a post on X by Ola CEO, who posted a photo of Ola's gigafactory, by putting a picture of several Ola Electric scooters parked together seemingly waiting for servicing.

In response to Kamra's tweet, Bhavish Aggarwal called him a failed stand-up comic and his tweet a "paid one” asserting that Ola Electric is rapidly expanding its service network and will clear all the backlogs "soon." Further, many Ola Electric consumers jumped into the spat and complained about the service quality of the company, asking Agarwal to address their issues.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's lavish Navratri garba and dandiya night's video with family resurfaces

Watch: Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's lavish Navratri garba and dandiya night's video with family resurfaces

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani live on 27th floor of Rs 15000 crore Antilia due to...

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani live on 27th floor of Rs 15000 crore Antilia due to...

How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semifinal after 6-wicket win over Pakistan?

How can India qualify for Women's T20 World Cup semifinal after 6-wicket win over Pakistan?

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

Watch: Alia Bhatt does a ‘Jigra collab’ with Alan Walker at his Sunburn show in Bengaluru, greets fans with 'namaskara'

Meet boy, Kashmiri teen who used to sell naan cracked NEET with 650 marks, he is…

Meet boy, Kashmiri teen who used to sell naan cracked NEET with 650 marks, he is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

From Caves to Igloo Stay: 6 unique hotels to explore in India

In pics: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty at Singham Again trailer launch

In pics: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rohit Shetty at Singham Again trailer launch

6 most expensive hotel rooms in the world

6 most expensive hotel rooms in the world

From Starbucks to Zudio: 7 popular brands owned by Ratan Tata's group

From Starbucks to Zudio: 7 popular brands owned by Ratan Tata's group

5 best moments from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again trailer

5 best moments from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again trailer

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement