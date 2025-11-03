FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...; revenue up 25% to Rs 52145 crore

Bharti Airtel Q2: The company had clocked a profit of Rs 4,153.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 05:19 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Sunil Mittal's company's profit jumps 2-fold to Rs...; revenue up 25% to Rs 52145 crore
Bharti Airtel Q2 Results: Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal's telecom company, Bharti Airtel, has reported a 2-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 8,651 crore in the second quarter of FY26, the company said in an exchange filing. The company had clocked a profit of Rs 4,153.4 crore in the same period a year ago. Airtel's EBITDA for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 29,919 crore, up 35.9 per cent YoY, while EBITDA margin stood at 57.4 per cent compared to 53.1 per cent YoY.

Bharti Airtel Q2 Revenue

Revenue from operations increased by 25.7 per cent to Rs 52,145 crore during the quarter from Rs 41,473.3 crore in the year-ago period. Bharti Airtel's India revenue rose by 22.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 38,690 crore.

Bharti Airtel ARPU

Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) -- a key matrix to determine telecom operators' growth -- of Bharti Airtel in India increased by about 10 per cent to Rs 256 during the quarter compared to Rs 233 in the same period a year ago.

Bharti Airtel Customer Base

The company's total customer base stands at nearly 62.4 crore across 15 countries. The consumer base of the India business stood at approximately 45 crore, while that of the Africa business stood at nearly 17.4 crore.

Bharti Airtel share price

The share price of India's second-largest telecom firm was Rs 2,077 on Monday on NSE. The market cap of Airtel, which competes with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi), stands at Rs 12.43 lakh crore, as of November 3.

Sunil Mittal's net worth

According to Forbes, the real-time net worth of the Bharti Airtel founder is USD 14.7 billion (Rs 130484 crore), as of November 3.

READ | Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees major drop in his net worth due to...; falls to fifth place on...

READ | Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sees major drop in his net worth due to...; falls to fifth place on...
