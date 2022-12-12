BharatPe files lawsuit against Ashneer Grover and wife Madhuri Jain, accuses couple of defrauding Rs 88 crore

Ashneer Grover from Shark Tank India will come to mind. Although his memes have been going viral on social media, his difficulties have recently started to worsen. The court has now become the scene of the conflict between BharatPe and Ashneer Grover.

BharatPe claims that his wife and family members stole 88 crore rupees from him. Madhuri Jain, the former head of controls and wife of Ashneer Grover, the company's former MD and co-founder, has been named in a lawsuit by BharatPe. The wife of Ashneer Grover and several of her family members are accused of embezzling Rs 880000000.

Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain, as well as their brother-in-law, father-in-law, and several other family members, have all been fined Rs 88 crore by Bharat Pe (BharatPe). The company claims that Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain plundered Rs 88 crore of the company by generating phoney invoices, naming phoney vendors, and issuing phoney bills.

BharatPe suffered damages as a result of Ashneer Grover and his wife stealing money from the business. Madhuri Jain is the subject of a case brought by BharatPe under section 420 of the IPC. If these accusations are found to be accurate, he may receive a sentence of 7 years in prison and a fine.

Alvarez and Marsal conducted an investigation into this embezzlement. Both were fired from BharatPe on the basis of this investigative report. In this instance, a criminal case has now been filed.

In 17 incidents, the business has complained about Ashneer Grover. In this instance, the business has accused Ashneer Grover of forgery, embezzlement, cheating, and other offences. Madhuri Jain, Ashneer Grover's wife, is charged by BharatPe with exploiting corporate resources for private gain.

He created fraudulent invoices from roughly 30 vendors with a value of about Rs. 71.1 crores. Investigation of these merchants revealed that there is no such vendor going by this name. BharatPe was forced to pay the GST department 1.66 crores in fines as a result of these fraudulent firms. Madhuri Jain submitted a bill for Rs 7.6 crore for third-party hiring, but no one ever used their services. The 8 contractors involved in this are related to the Grover family.

According to BharatPe, the Grover family's South Ex duplex apartment was the company's guest house, and a rent of Rs 52 lakh was paid from the company's account. With money from the business, Ashneer Grover and his wife made large purchases, including furnishings and appliances.