BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain fired, posts video of employees partying online

Hours after fintech company BharatPe terminated the contract of its co-founder and MD Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain, she posted a video online of the company’s employees partying with a message.

Congrats @SuhailSameer14 @BhavikKoladiya and Shashvat Nakrani. Now you may indulge in your ‘drunken orgies’ without having to wait for me (righteous lady) to leave office. Slow clap !!,” tagging some media houses and her former company.

Jain was fired for alleged misappropriation of funds during her time with BharatPe, after an internal probe. She had served as head of controls at BharatPe.

“We can confirm that the services of Madhuri Jain Grover have been terminated in accordance with the terms of her employment agreement,” BharatPe earlier said in a statement.

Her contract was terminated for "misappropriation of funds and authorisation of inflated bills during her tenure", news agency IANS quoted sourced, saying that “all eyes were now on the Grovers` next move.”

BharatPe Co-founder and MD, who recently built a cult following as an investor/judge on the Shark Tank India business reality show, is in the middle of a controversy for using alleged inappropriate language against staff at Kotak Mahindra Bank. Grover has been on a voluntary leave till end of March. Madhuri Jain has also been on leave since January.

BharatPe’s new CEO Suhail Sameer recently wrote to disgruntled employees. He said that some "serious allegations" have surfaced on the basis of internal complaints and are being reviewed. He told employees to keep their faith in the BharatPe Board.

A report on the financial irregularities at BharatPe during Grover’s tenure is slated to be submitted soon by leading management consultant and risk advisory firm Alvarez and Marsal. For the auditing of the fintech’s functioning during the time, global audit firm PwC has been roped in.

(With inputs from IANS)