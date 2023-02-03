Bharat Atta now available at reduced price: Kendriya Bhandar sells flour for Rs 29.50/kg, NAFED and NCCF to follow

The Indian government has taken steps to provide relief to citizens struggling with the rising cost of wheat flour. Kendriya Bhandar, NAFED, and NCCF will begin selling wheat flour at a fixed price of Rs 29.50 per kg, with the flour to be branded as "Bharat Atta" or any other suitable name. This move was announced at a meeting chaired by Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra, where representatives of various organizations, including the Food Corporation of India, Kendriya Bhandar, and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India, discussed the progress of the Free Market Sale Scheme (OMSS).

Under OMSS, three million tonnes of wheat from the buffer stock are being offered to these institutions without e-auction, with one lakh tonnes each allocated to Kendriya Bhandar and NAFED, and 50,000 tonnes allocated to NCCF. The government aims to convert this grain into flour and sell it at the fixed price of Rs 29.50 per kg. This maximum retail price is lower than the current average all-India retail price of Rs 38 per kg, making it more accessible to the public.

India's domestic production is declining, which has led to an increase in the price of wheat and wheat flour. The common people will profit from the government's decision to regulate flour prices and offer a more inexpensive substitute, which will reduce some of the financial strain brought on by the price increase. The government's efforts to regulate the cost of essential goods will help maintain market stability and ensure their accessibility to the general public at affordable prices.

