Bhai Dooj Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on October 23? Know here

Banks in several states will remain closed on Thursday, October 23. Check states below.

Bank holiday: Bhai Dooj and other festivals will be celebrated on Thursday, October 23, 2025. It is the final day of the five-day Diwali festival. Therefore, banks in several states will remain closed on Thursday, October 23. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar and various regional calendars, banks will remain shut on Thursday in six states for Bhai Dooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali), Bhratridwitiya, Ningol Chakkouba

Bank Holiday in 6 states on Oct 23

Banks to remain closed in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh. Digital banking options, such as ATMs, UPI, internet banking, and mobile apps, will remain fully operational in the above-mentioned states.

Banks to resume services on October 24

Banks are scheduled to resume in-branch services on Friday, October 24. However, banks will remain shut for regular weekend closure on October 25 (fourth Saturday) and Sunday, October 26.