Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet singer who is hairdresser's daughter, now charges Rs 200 crore for a performance, has Mukesh Ambani connection...

Meet Mahipal Seju, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Hyundai Creta N Line launched in India with sporty design and better handling, price starts at Rs…

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s ‘brother’, left his own firm to join Reliance, took no salary, his son now has Rs 65000 crore…

Citizenship Amendment Act: Citizenship won't be revoked, nothing to do with religion, says Centre

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet singer who is hairdresser's daughter, now charges Rs 200 crore for a performance, has Mukesh Ambani connection...

Meet Mahipal Seju, who secured record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, his salary is...

Hyundai Creta N Line launched in India with sporty design and better handling, price starts at Rs…

9 times Cillian Murphy gave us inspirational messages

Players with most sixes in Test cricket

8 most educated south Indian actresses

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

CAA Big News: Centre Likely To Notify Citizenship Amendment Act Rules Soon

CAA Imposed In India: After Centre Implemented CAA Across India, Owaisi's Old Video Goes Viral

Emraan Hashmi's first look as Ram Manohar Lohia in Ae Watan Mere Watan stuns netizens: 'Ye kis line mein aa gaye aap'

This veteran singer's granddaughter to make her Bollywood debut in The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Meet 22-year-old actress, who started working at 7, is more popular than Shah Rukh, Kareena, Sara, her net worth is...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet singer who is hairdresser's daughter, now charges Rs 200 crore for a performance, has Mukesh Ambani connection...

Performing at the elite invite-only event attended by Middle Eastern elites and global investors, Beyonce reportedly commanded a fee of at least $24 million (over Rs 200 crore), making it the most expensive private performance in history.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 07:51 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Recently, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani organised the lavish pre-wedding celebrations of their youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

The pre-wedding festivities were spectacular, featuring performances by renowned artists such as Arijit Singh, Pritam, B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan and Ajay-Atul. Adding to the star-studded lineup is global pop sensation Rihanna, recognised as one of the highest-paid musical artists worldwide.

Rihanna's participation comes at a significant cost, with reports indicating her fee ranging from Rs 12 crore ($1.5 million) to Rs 66 crore ($12 million) for private events. Meanwhile, in January 2023, another music icon, Beyonce Knowles, graced the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal luxury hotel in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah.

Performing at the elite invite-only event attended by Middle Eastern elites and global investors, Beyonce reportedly commanded a fee of at least $24 million (over Rs 200 crore), making it the most expensive private performance in history. Beyonce's journey from humble beginnings to superstardom is well-documented. Born in 1981 in Texas to working-class parents, her musical talent was evident from an early age. Her mother was a hairdresser.

She rose to fame as part of the group Destiny's Child before embarking on a successful solo career. Beyonce's net worth now stands at $800 million (Rs 6500 crore), reflecting her immense success and influence in the music industry. Notably, she previously performed at the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, in Udaipur in December 2018, commanding a fee of $3-4 million (Rs 22-30 crore).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Know how much Akshay Kumar charged to perform at 3 am at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Meet woman, quit high-paying job in US, started her own Rs 5700 crore company, she is…

Child falls into borewell in Delhi's Keshopur, rescue operation underway

Isha Ambani’s Rs 828000 crore firm adds Italian giant’s brand in portfolio, to sell Prada, Ray-Ban, Versace…

Farmers to start 'Rail Roko' protest amid Dilli Chalo protest, know which routes will be affected

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement