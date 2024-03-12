Meet singer who is hairdresser's daughter, now charges Rs 200 crore for a performance, has Mukesh Ambani connection...

Recently, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani organised the lavish pre-wedding celebrations of their youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar.

The pre-wedding festivities were spectacular, featuring performances by renowned artists such as Arijit Singh, Pritam, B Praak, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan and Ajay-Atul. Adding to the star-studded lineup is global pop sensation Rihanna, recognised as one of the highest-paid musical artists worldwide.

Rihanna's participation comes at a significant cost, with reports indicating her fee ranging from Rs 12 crore ($1.5 million) to Rs 66 crore ($12 million) for private events. Meanwhile, in January 2023, another music icon, Beyonce Knowles, graced the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal luxury hotel in Dubai's Palm Jumeirah.

Performing at the elite invite-only event attended by Middle Eastern elites and global investors, Beyonce reportedly commanded a fee of at least $24 million (over Rs 200 crore), making it the most expensive private performance in history. Beyonce's journey from humble beginnings to superstardom is well-documented. Born in 1981 in Texas to working-class parents, her musical talent was evident from an early age. Her mother was a hairdresser.

She rose to fame as part of the group Destiny's Child before embarking on a successful solo career. Beyonce's net worth now stands at $800 million (Rs 6500 crore), reflecting her immense success and influence in the music industry. Notably, she previously performed at the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's daughter, Isha Ambani, in Udaipur in December 2018, commanding a fee of $3-4 million (Rs 22-30 crore).