'Beware of traffic': Twitter flooded with memes over Tesla's entry to India

US electric car giant Tesla is all set to enter India's automobile industry by June 2021. The automobile company has registered its Indian subsidiary in Bengaluru's capital Karnataka.

Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited was incorporated on January 8 with its registered office in the southern city of Bengaluru, a hub for several global technology companies. The move will open India to select as one of the countries where Tesla cars can be purchased.

On the news of Tesla's entry into Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa tweeted a warm welcome message for CEO Tesla saying "Karnataka will lead India's journey towards Green Mobility. Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Tesla will soon start its operations in India with an R&D unit in Bengaluru. I welcome Elon Musk to India and Karnataka and wish him all the very best."

The company has chosen Bengaluru to set up its research and development centre, which is infamous for its traffic. Since, the news of Tesla's entry spread, soon internet flooded with jokes and memes- most of them related to the condition of Indian roads, while the move is largely being welcomed by the majority.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that Tesla is also in touch with five Indian state governments to start its India operations. As per reports, Tesla is also in the process of conducting a location search for setting up their operations and has hired a global consulting firm for the same. The governments of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu have had talks with the company who are considering local partnerships for sourcing, reported CNBC-TV 18.