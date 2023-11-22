BetterCommerce Receives Recognition from Gartner as Digital Commerce Vendor of the year

In a noteworthy achievement for the world of digital commerce, BetterCommerce has been awarded the title of 'Digital Commerce Vendor of the Year' by the renowned research and advisory firm, Gartner.

In a noteworthy achievement for the world of digital commerce, BetterCommerce has been awarded the title of 'Digital Commerce Vendor of the Year' by the renowned research and advisory firm, Gartner. The company earned recognition in the Gartner Tool: Digital Commerce Vendor Guide for the year 2023.

Headquartered in London, BetterCommerce is a digital commerce platform known for its headless, APi-first software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It offers a suite of packaged business capabilities (PBC) modules, covering essential areas such as E-commerce, Product Information Management (PIM), Content Management System (CMS), Order Management System (OMS), and Analytics.

Expanding Operations

With its operational centres spanning across India, BetterCommerce's operations are not limited to a single location. This strategic expansion aims to cater to mid-size retailers with a revenue of INR 30 crore and above who leverage digital channels for their business operations.

A Journey of Progress Since 2015

BetterCommerce's journey began in 2015, with a mission to offer enterprise-grade commerce platforms to mid-market retailers. In 2016, it secured its first major customer, The Fragrance Shop. The Fragrance Shop experienced growth through digital channels after partnering with BetterCommerce. Subsequently, BetterCommerce expanded its offerings, including the launch of subscription commerce and membership plans for per-scent.com. These initiatives achieved notable results in the UK market over the last three years.

Global Reach and Future Expansion

Currently, BetterCommerce has a global presence, with offices in the UK and India. The company serves markets in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), as well as North America.

"We are honored to be included in the Gartner Tool: Digital Commerce Vendor Guide, 2023, as Digital Commerce Vendor of the Year," said Vikram Saxena, CEO of BetterCommerce. "This recognition is a further validation of our commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital commerce solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. We will continue to innovate and provide exceptional value to businesses looking to thrive in the digital economy."

With a vision to further expand its operations, BetterCommerce is setting its sights on partnering with 50+ mid-market retailers across multiple geographies in the next two years.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DMCL, and DMCL claims no responsibility whatsoever.