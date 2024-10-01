Best Nutrition Software in India: Prim Transformed Dt. Renu Puri’s Business

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Top Nephrologists of the country: Redefining excellence in Renal Care

Manoj Gupta: Visionary Leader in IT Distribution

Anadrol (Oxymetholone) Information: Dosages, Side Effects, Bodybuilding Cycles, and Tips for Buying Online

Stanozolol Steroid and Its Cycle, Benefits, Side Effects, and Dosage for Bodybuilding

Your Guide to Methandienone: Dosage, Side Effects, Cycle Tips, and Where to Buy Dbol Steroids

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Top Nephrologists of the country: Redefining excellence in Renal Care

Top Nephrologists of the country: Redefining excellence in Renal Care

Manoj Gupta: Visionary Leader in IT Distribution

Manoj Gupta: Visionary Leader in IT Distribution

Anadrol (Oxymetholone) Information: Dosages, Side Effects, Bodybuilding Cycles, and Tips for Buying Online

Anadrol (Oxymetholone) Information: Dosages, Side Effects, Bodybuilding Cycles, and Tips for Buying Online

Top 10 highest-rated Indian films on IMDb

Top 10 highest-rated Indian films on IMDb

7 ways to boost good cholesterol naturally

7 ways to boost good cholesterol naturally

Big records made in India vs Bangladesh test series

Big records made in India vs Bangladesh test series

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Devara box office collection day 5: It's clear, Jr NTR film is not going to be next RRR

Devara box office collection day 5: It's clear, Jr NTR film is not going to be next RRR

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary trailer: Arshad Warsi goes lethal to save his family from violence and communalism in Punjab

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary trailer: Arshad Warsi goes lethal to save his family from violence and communalism in Punjab

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

HomeBusiness

Business

Best Nutrition Software in India: Prim Transformed Dt. Renu Puri’s Business

Dt. Renu Puri, one of India's leading celebrity nutritionists, had built her career on helping people transform their health through holistic diet plans rooted in traditional Indian wisdom.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 09:21 PM IST

Best Nutrition Software in India: Prim Transformed Dt. Renu Puri’s Business
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    From celebrities to athletes and everyday individuals, her clientele was diverse, and her influence was far-reaching. However, as her practice grew, so did the pressure of managing an expanding client base, keeping up with personalised diet plans, and maintaining a work-life balance.

    Renu loved her work but found herself overwhelmed by the administrative side of things - client follow-ups, manual data entry, and endless scheduling. What she needed was a way to scale her practice without losing the personal touch that made her approach so successful.

    When Renu started using Prim Software, she realised how big an upgrade it was to how she was doing things earlier. The AI-driven automation that could manage the day-to-day operations of her practice was a huge value add and her team absolutely loved it.

     

     

    The Prim Software Revolution

    In the beginning, she was not sure if a software could be a full substitute to her practice. She thought -“how could a software understand the nuance and precision required in nutrition counselling, especially when her approach was so deeply personalised?”

    The AI-powered platform instantly took over the more time-consuming aspects of her practice. Prim allowed Renu to automate her client onboarding process, seamlessly integrating everything from initial consultations to personalised meal planning. Clients could now receive highly customised diet charts automatically based on their preferences, medical history, and lifestyle needs—thanks to Prim’s sophisticated algorithms.

    Attracting High-Ticket Clients

    One of the standout features of Prim Software was its ability to help Renu reach high-ticket clients. By automating her digital marketing, Prim helped her target high-end clients who were seeking premium, personalised nutrition advice. The software also enabled her to offer exclusive, AI-assisted coaching programs and advanced meal tracking options.

    With Prim’s client follow-ups, progress tracking, and personalised plan adjustments, Renu could provide a premium experience to her clients. This high level of service not only satisfied her existing clients but also attracted a wave of new high-paying clients, allowing her to significantly increase her revenue.

    Work-Life Balance Restored

    Before Prim, Renu often found herself working late into the night, trying to juggle her clients, her practice, and her family life. But now, with Prim automating most of her business processes, she was able to reclaim her personal time. The software took care of scheduling appointments, sending notifications, and even tweaking client plans based on real-time feedback and AI analysis.

    This newfound efficiency allowed Renu to spend more time with her family. She began taking vacations, enjoying weekends, and experiencing a balance that had once seemed impossible. The automation provided by Prim gave her the freedom to focus on her passion for nutrition while also living the life she had always wanted.

    A Renowned Name in the Industry

    With her business running smoothly and efficiently on Prim Software, Renu’s reputation in the industry continued to grow. Her ability to deliver consistent, high-quality results with a human touch—enhanced by cutting-edge AI—made her practise the gold standard in the world of nutrition.

    Prim’s technology empowered Renu to help even more people achieve their health goals. Her practice became known for blending traditional wisdom with modern technology, a combination that resonated with clients who sought a balanced and holistic approach to wellness.

    A Game-Changer for Nutrition

    Prim Software was not just a tool; it was a game-changer for Renu’s business. By automating the repetitive and administrative tasks, Prim allowed her to scale her practice, serve high-ticket clients, and increase her revenue—all while improving her work-life balance.

    Today, Renu Puri is a leading name in the nutrition industry, respected for her unique approach and successful results. Thanks to Prim Software, she has been able to expand her reach, helping more people transform their lives through personalised nutrition, while also achieving her personal and professional goals.

    In Renu’s words, "Prim Software didn’t just change my business—it gave me my life back."

     

     

     

     

    (This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

    Selena Gomez kisses boyfriend Benny Blanco on their Disneyland date, see viral photo

    'Want to see you on TV': Little girl's enticing dance on 'Salaam-e-ishq' wins heart online, WATCH viral video

    'Want to see you on TV': Little girl's enticing dance on 'Salaam-e-ishq' wins heart online, WATCH viral video

    'Will not give resignation': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hardens stand as Lokayukta begins MUDA probe

    'Will not give resignation': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hardens stand as Lokayukta begins MUDA probe

    'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

    'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

    How to identify hidden signs of your child's depression and how to go about it

    How to identify hidden signs of your child's depression and how to go about it

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

    Alia Bhatt is a shining jewel at Jigra promotion

    From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

    From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

    8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

    8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

    10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

    10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

    7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

    7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement