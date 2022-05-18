Best immigration and visa consultant in Chennai

Y-Axis is proud to have a team of professionals who work on each application.

Y-Axis is proud to have a team of professionals who work on each application. The company has become the best immigration consultant in Chennai. You may also have a dream of migrating overseas to invest, work, or study in a country. You will not like to take the risk of wasting your precious time and career.

The lifetime opportunity of settling overseas comes only once, so you need to have access to all the possible means which will help you to fulfill your dream. There are various destinations where you can go for working, studying, or investing, and each destination has different routes to reach there.

Fresh applicants may get confused and face a lot of problems because of different types of queries in their minds. Some of the confusions are listed here:

Procedure of becoming a permanent residence in a country

Procedure of sponsoring family members

Which visa is suitable?

Fee of the visa

Getting a citizenship

Processing time of visa

Requirements needed for a visa

Budget needed to reside in a country

These are the main questions that occur in the minds of fresh applicants. Besides these, many other confusions can be there, which applicants can consult with their consultant.

How to hire an immigration consultant?

Here are the things that you should do before hiring an immigration consultant:

Research thoroughly

You need to perform a thorough research about different firms. You can check it in your own city, or you can go online to search for a consultant. Check the authenticity, and you can do so by checking their website. You can also ask about different consultants to your family and friends.

Documents of registration

You need to check the registration documents of the immigration consultancy firms. You also need to ensure whether the consultancy has been registered with a government authority or not. If the consultant is not registered, it is better to look for another consultant.

Check the rules of immigration

There is a variation of immigration rules in each country. You have to understand these rules for a particular country.

Y-Axis Chennai

Y-Axis has been established in Chennai firmly, and now it is increasing its popularity in the city. Y-Axis Careers has an association with Chennai, which led to the opening of the second office. The office is located in Kasthurbai Nagar, Adyar. The location is very near to the international airport of Chennai. The location is also well connected with different parts of Chennai through various modes of transport. Adyar is a business location in Chennai.

Reasons for contacting Y-Axis Adyar office

Chennai is one of the biggest centers for industries and commerce in South India. Many young and enthusiastic professionals live here. Y-Axis has the aim of providing advice to the people who want to go abroad to study, work, or invest. The team of Y-Axis is friendly to its customers, and the professionals have the ability to resolve all the problems of their clients.

First office of Y-Axis

The first office of Y-Axis in Chennai was set up at Mc. Nichols Road in 2003. The office has now covered more than 15 years of its establishment. Many people have been consulted by Y-Axis in Chennai. We ensure transparency in our communication and all the interactions. We work collectively to achieve the goal of making global Indians.

All our clients are important to us. We are always updating ourselves in knowing the latest immigration rule for each country, and it helps in counseling with the clients.

Services provided by Y-Axis

Providing document checklist

Filling of petition, documentation, and forms

Provision of medical assistance

Completion of the process of migration and application

Guidance regarding the process of obtaining a police clearance certificate

Following up with the concerned embassy

Preparation for the visa interviews

Some of the additional services that we provide are as follows:

Coaching for the following tests IELTS PTE GRE GMAT TOEFL SAT



Assistance for accommodation

Assistance in job search

Relocation orientation

Starting of Y-Axis

Y-Axis started its operations in 1999, and it started its services of free counseling. We offer our services after knowing about the goals of immigration of our clients. The goals can be working, studying, migrating, or investing. After knowing the goals, we provide our services.

Countries where you can migrate

Here are the countries to which you can migrate through us:

Australia

Canada

Germany

The USA

The UK

Austria

Singapore

Quebec

Hong Kong

As the rules are different for every country, the processing time, costs, and other factors will be affected accordingly.

Services offered by Y-Axis

Individuals apply for visas for different reasons. The process of visa application also differs as it depends on the type of visa and the country to which an individual wants to go. Here are some of the reasons for which people apply for the visa:

Work overseas

Study overseas

Invest overseas

Visit overseas

Migrate overseas

Visa application process for all these reasons differs. If you change your purpose of visit, the whole process has to be started again.

Eligibility criteria

All the candidates have to fulfill the eligibility criteria before applying for a visa. The eligibility criteria differ for each country, and candidates must be aware of these criteria and try to fulfill them. Y-Axis Chennai will help you in checking the eligibility criteria through its free tool.

*Check your eligibility criteria for Australia, UK, Canada, and Germany through Y-Axis Score Calculator.

Y-Axis flagship services

Y-Axis provides many services and these are listed below.

PR Visas: Canada, Australia,

Migrate: Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, USA, Hong Kong, Austria, Quebec, Singapore, Denmark, and Austria,

Study: Canada, Australia, France, UK, Germany, USA, Europe, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, and Luxembourg

Work: Canada, Canada –PNP, FSTP, Australia, Australia Skilled Migration, Australia Graduate Work Visa, TSS, UK Tier 2, USA H-1B, Hong Kong, QMAS, South Africa, and Ireland.

Dependant Visas: Canada, Canada Parent Migration, Australia, Australia Parent Migration, UK, USA, and Belgium.

Y-Axis Free Counselling

If you have any plans to visit overseas, you can book a free consultation with Y-Axis, the leading immigration consultant.

