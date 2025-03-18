BUSINESS
Whether you're a small business or a large enterprise, finding the best GS1 QR code generator for your business is crucial to improving traceability and compliance with evolving regulations.
Upton Sinclair’s The Jungle revealed the unsanitary conditions in the meatpacking industry, leading to the Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906, a crucial early push for transparency in production.
As consumer demand for better tracking and product information grew, regulatory pressures also increased. By the 21st century, product transparency became not just a competitive edge but a legal requirement in many jurisdictions.
GS1 QR codes are becoming essential, complementing 1D barcodes now and slowly replacing them in the future. They address two key areas:
With this in mind, we tested the best GS1 QR code generators, offering freemiums and trials. Here’s what we found.
Pricing:
QR TIGER GS1 is a leading solution in the QR code space, specializing in GS1 Digital Link QR code with barcode generation. The platform has built a strong reputation by offering dynamic QR codes, advanced tracking, and customization options.
Ideal for businesses needing reliable, versatile solutions, the platform excels in providing detailed analytics, personalized branding, and easy scalability.
It goes beyond basic QR codes, offering a range of features tailored to industries like manufacturing, retail, and logistics, where traceability and branding are critical.
QR TIGER GS1 is also an excellent choice for businesses looking to create Digital Product Passports (DPPs) and interactive packaging.
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
GS1 Compliant QR Codes – Meets GS1 barcode standards for regulated industries
|
Custom Domain is only available on the 2nd and up plans
|
1D Barcode Support – Generates both QR codes and 1D barcode written GTIN
|
|
Multiple Application Identifiers (AIs) – Works with various GS1 attributes
|
|
Multiple Output Options – URLs, app store links, file links, product pages
|
|
Customizable QR Code – Full control over colors, patterns, eyes, frames, and logos
|
|
Product Page – Can embed video meta tags and be set as Digital Product Passports (DPPs) for compliance
|
|
High-Resolution Downloads – Available in PNG, SVG, PDF, and EPS (4K resolution)
|
|
Advanced Error Correction – Set to H (30%) for optimal scan reliability
|
|
Tracking & Analytics – Tracks scans by device, location, and time, with heatmaps and GPS tracking when enabled.
|
|
Bulk Generation & API (Coming Soon) – Streamlines large-scale QR code creation
|
QR TIGER GS1 is a strong contender for businesses needing GS1-compliant Digital Link QR codes with advanced tracking, customization, and multiple output options.
Its support for 1D barcodes, Digital Product Passports, and detailed analytics makes it an ideal choice for manufacturing, retail, and logistics.
While custom domains are locked behind enterprise plans, the platform’s feature set, flexibility, and high-resolution downloads set it apart from many competitors.
For businesses looking to scale without sacrificing tracking or branding, QR TIGER GS1 is the best QR code generator option available.
Pricing:
QRfy is a QR code generator offering flexibility and design customization. It supports GTINs up to 14 digits and provides basic error correction options.
However, it lacks full GS1 compliance and essential tracking features, making it unsuitable for businesses needing advanced product traceability.
QRfy can create product pages or use list links, but its branding options are limited.
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
Affordable Pricing – Subscription plans include all features
|
Limited GS1 Data – Lacks support for GS1 attributes like batch numbers and product variants
|
Design Flexibility – Customize QR code patterns and colors to match branding
|
No 1D Barcode Generation – Cannot generate 1D barcodes for compatibility with older systems
|
Error Correction Options – Adjustable error correction levels (L(7%) to H(30%))
|
|
Product Page Creation – Create product pages or use the list links feature for added product details
|
QRfy is suitable for businesses needing simple QR codes with design options. It's budget-friendly but lacks the advanced GS1 tracking features required for more complex needs.
Pricing:
QR Planet is a platform designed to create and manage QR codes for marketing and communication. The platform offers customization for QR codes, detailed tracking features, and analytics for marketing campaigns.
It provides businesses with the tools to build simple, effective campaigns. However, branding is limited when it comes to landing page customization. Coding is required for further customizations, which might not be ideal for all businesses.
QR Planet works well for marketing-focused projects but falls short for industries requiring 1D barcode generation for traditional scanning systems.
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
GS1 compliant QR Code Support – Can create GS1 QR codes with data attributes
|
Landing Page Branding Limits – Requires coding to customize branding beyond default options fully
|
Customizable QR Code Designs – Includes options to customize QR code appearance
|
No 1D Barcode Generation – Lacks support for generating 1D barcodes for traditional scanning systems
|
Tracking & Analytics – Features email alerts for inactive links and scan performance tracking
|
|
Error Correction Options – Includes error correction levels from L(7%) to H(30%)
|
QR Planet is a great QR code generator for tracking and customization for marketing purposes. The $250 enterprise plan would likely be required for businesses with greater needs, as the 250 QR code limit may not suffice.
Pricing:
Digital Link Connexum provides GS1-compliant QR codes and 1D barcodes, making it suitable for businesses needing regulatory compliance and tracking. It offers customizable landing pages and Digital Product Passports but lacks extensive QR code design options.
Additionally, the QRBarcode format overlays the barcode on the QR code, which can make the barcode too small and difficult for scanners to read.
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
GS1 Compliant – GS1 Digital Link QR codes for businesses needing advanced tracking
|
Limited QR Code Customization – No extensive design options for QR codes
|
1D Barcode Generation – Supports both QR codes and 1D barcodes for backward compatibility
|
No Bulk QR Generation in Free Plan – No bulk generation option for testing
|
Multiple Link Output Options – Customizable landing pages, Digital Product Passport for compliance
|
QR Barcode Overlay – Barcode may be too small for scanners
|
User-Friendly Interface – Clean and intuitive design, easy navigation for users
|
Digital Link Connexum is an excellent choice for businesses focused on regulatory compliance and tracking. Its integration of 1D barcodes and digital product passports makes it a robust solution for specific industries.
However, it might not be the best option for those seeking high levels of QR code customization, branding flexibility, or a reliable QR barcode overlay without scanning issues.
Pricing:
Orcascan is a barcode scanning and tracking platform designed for businesses that need a simple way to manage inventory and assets.
Unlike traditional systems that require coding or expensive hardware, Orcascan transforms smartphones into barcode scanners, making tracking more accessible.
Launched initially as a mobile app for iOS and Android, Orcascan has evolved into a full-fledged data management platform. It integrates with cloud storage, automates workflows, and supports F generation.
While customization options are limited, its ability to auto-fill product details from websites and trigger workflow notifications makes it a strong tool for operational efficiency.
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
GS1 Compliant – Supports GS1 QR code generation for product identification
|
Limited QR Code Customization – No advanced styling options for QR code design
|
Product Page Automation – Can pull product details from websites, saving time on manual entry
|
Limited Product Page Customization – Design options for product pages are restricted
|
Workflow Automation – Can trigger alerts for low stock, expiration dates, and other conditions
|
|
Bulk QR Code Generation – Uses a spreadsheet-style interface for managing GTIN data efficiently
|
|
Dynamic Label Design – Users can create one label design, and all products in a group will automatically follow the same format
|
Orcascan is a solid choice for businesses focused on inventory tracking and automation. Its dynamic label design and bulk 2D barcode generation make it ideal for companies managing large-scale asset tracking.
However, businesses that need complete QR code and product page customization may find their design options too limited.
Any of these platforms could be your ticket to a more efficient supply chain, engaged customers, and transparency law-compliant products. Each platform offers unique strengths, from robust tracking to customizable product information.
Each option has its pros and cons, but with the right choice, you can easily integrate transparency, improve product traceability, and ensure compliance with laws while providing customers with the valuable information they expect.
Test a few platforms and choose the one that fits your business needs, whether for design flexibility, in-depth analytics, or easy scalability.
(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)
