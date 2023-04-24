Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

World’s Richest man Bernard Arnault auditions his kids to take over his $493.49 billion business

Arnault wants to select the next leader based only on merit, hence he has not revealed who is likely to take over among his children. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 05:47 PM IST

World’s Richest man Bernard Arnault auditions his kids to take over his $493.49 billion business
Bernard Arnault and his children (File Photo)

Bernard Arnault, the richest man in the world and chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton (LVMH), is seeking an heir to take over his businesses. The CEO of Louis Vuitton reportedly meets with his five kids once a month to interview them for the part, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

In a private dining area at the LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE headquarters, Arnault had lunch with his kids. He reportedly talks about company-related subjects and strategy for almost 90 minutes of the 90-minute lunch.

The billionaire inquires whether it's time for a brand shake-up at one of LVMH's many businesses or for feedback on particular managers at the company.

(Also Read: Meet Satyanarayan Nuwal, from sleeping on Railway platforms to establishing Rs 35,800 crore defence equipments)

In this procedure, the kids give auditions to Arnault, who will ultimately choose one of them to succeed him and take over the luxury enterprise. However, the billionaire hasn't yet indicated who is likely to be crowned next since he adheres to his policy of selecting his successor based solely on merit.

According to a story in The Wall Street Journal, regular gatherings are a component of a long-term strategy to prepare his offspring to take over the business after his passing.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Arnault surpassed Tesla CEO Elon Musk to claim the title of the richest person in the world last year. He has a net worth of $24,320 crores. 

Arnault owns around half of the main luxury brand firms. The billionaire bought a majority interest in LVMH in 1989. The company's portfolio includes numerous premium brands like Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Tiffany, Sephora, TAG Heuer, and Dom Perignon champagne. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Deanne Pandey drops unseen photos of Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha from Alanna Panday's reception, says 'so much love'
5 most beautiful temples in India one should visit in 2023
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
From Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate, Moonlight goof-up to #OscarsSoWhite, look at biggest Oscar controversies
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTPC Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.