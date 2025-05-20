A Yellow Alert has been issued for Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka by the IMD.

Heavy rainfall has battered the IT hub Bengaluru for the past two days, severely flooding several residential areas. Hundreds of tech professionals were left scrambling with no formal work-from-home (WFH) advisory from most companies. However, Cognizant was one of the few tech majors to issue a mandatory WFH advisory for its workforce in the city on May 20, MoneyControl reported.

On Tuesday, India’s second-largest information technology company, Infosys, has given the employees the option to work from home (WFH) on May 21, 2025, in view of the forecast for continued heavy rainfall. It further asked employees to avoid non-essential travel and to avoid crossing flooded roads.

A Yellow Alert has been issued for Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and there is a forecast of continuous rainfall over the next 24 hours. "In view of the above, all employees may choose to work from home on Wednesday (May 21, 2025) in coordination with respective managers as applicable," the company informed employees in a mail, seen by the news outlet. Bengaluru received 105.5 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period between 8:30 am on Sunday (May 18) and 8:30 am on Monday (May 19).

READ | Meet Indian billionaire who runs Rs 162000 crore company, now set to acquire 50 per cent stake of Sri Lanka's...

Earlier on May 19, BJP MP from Bengaluru Central, PC Mohan, requested IT companies to consider allowing their employees to work from home. Taking to X, Mohan wrote: “All companies in Bengaluru, including Infosys, must declare two days of work from home due to rains.”