Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway with Vande Bharat underneath: Anand Mahindra shares stunning video

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway consists of 2 phases. Phase 1 is 58 km long road between Bengaluru – Nidaghatta and 61 km Phase 2 lies between Nidaghatta – Mysore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway with Vande Bharat underneath: Anand Mahindra shares stunning video
Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is an under construction 119 km part on the NH-275. The expressway is part of the Greenfield Corridor projects project and it will be inaugurated by the end of this month. The expressway goes from Bengaluru to Bantwal with major connectivity points in between including Mysuru and Madikeri. The NH275 also connects the coastal city of Mangaluru (Mangalore) with Bengaluru (Bangalore). The beautifully constructed expressway passes above various railway crossings and a scene of one such crossing has been shared by known industrialist Anand Mahindra.
 

 

Anand Mahindra has shared a drone video of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in which a Vande Bharat train can be seen passing underneath. Sharing the stunning drone video, Anand Mahindra wrote “Drone view of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway with the Vande Bharat train passing underneath. A powerful visual symbol of how global-standard infrastructure is transforming India.”

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway consists of 2 phases. Phase 1 is 58 km long road between Bengaluru – Nidaghatta and 61 km Phase 2 lies between Nidaghatta – Mysore. When completed, the expressway will have a total of 19 large bridges, 44 small bridges and 4 railway overbridges (ROBs) and 50 underpasses for vehicles and pedestrians.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani, set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan
Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul burns the internet with her sexy and sizzling reels
Meet Delhi Police Head Constable Narender Yadav: Fitness icon with a surprising physique, bodybuilding achievements
New Year: Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams on first day of 2023, see pictures
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Edge users at risk of 'DoS attack', Indian government issues warning
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.