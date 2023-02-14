Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway with Vande Bharat underneath: Anand Mahindra shares stunning video

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is an under construction 119 km part on the NH-275. The expressway is part of the Greenfield Corridor projects project and it will be inaugurated by the end of this month. The expressway goes from Bengaluru to Bantwal with major connectivity points in between including Mysuru and Madikeri. The NH275 also connects the coastal city of Mangaluru (Mangalore) with Bengaluru (Bangalore). The beautifully constructed expressway passes above various railway crossings and a scene of one such crossing has been shared by known industrialist Anand Mahindra.



Anand Mahindra has shared a drone video of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in which a Vande Bharat train can be seen passing underneath. Sharing the stunning drone video, Anand Mahindra wrote “Drone view of the new Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway with the Vande Bharat train passing underneath. A powerful visual symbol of how global-standard infrastructure is transforming India.”

The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway consists of 2 phases. Phase 1 is 58 km long road between Bengaluru – Nidaghatta and 61 km Phase 2 lies between Nidaghatta – Mysore. When completed, the expressway will have a total of 19 large bridges, 44 small bridges and 4 railway overbridges (ROBs) and 50 underpasses for vehicles and pedestrians.