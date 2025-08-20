Not Delhi, Mumbai, THIS Indian city has emerged as hottest investment hub, sees 10.2% rise in property prices, it is...

Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film slows down but inches closer to Rs 250 crore in India, earns Rs...
Not Delhi, Mumbai, but this Indian city has emerged as the 'hottest' investment hotspot. It has climbed to the 4th position globally in terms of prime property price growth, leaving Mumbai at 6th place, while Delhi is far behind, placed at 15th rank. What are the key reasons for this growth?
Not Delhi, Mumbai, but Bengaluru has emerged as the 'hottest' investment hotspot. According to Knight Frank' Q2 2025 Prime Global Cities index (PGCI), Bengaluru has climbed to the 4th position globally in terms of prime property price growth, leaving Mumbai at 6th place, while Delhi is far behind, placed at 15th rank.
PGCI report tracks prime residential property prices in 46 major cities worldwide. This report shows that Bengaluru has witnessed a 10.2% year-on-year rise in prime property prices. This is a significant growth not seen in any other Indian city, for say, Mumbai recorded only a 8.7% increase, and Delhi had a modest 3.9% rise.
As per the report, there are 4 key reasons of this impressive growth.
Mumbai, on the other hand, is the economic capital of India, have massive infrastructure upgrades going on, but high base price of property and congestion, is not up to the mark for many investors. Similarly, Delhi, national capital has also not seen an aggressive development in recent years, leading to slower price appreciation.