Not Delhi, Mumbai, THIS Indian city has emerged as hottest investment hub, sees 10.2% rise in property prices, it is...

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Not Delhi, Mumbai, but this Indian city has emerged as the 'hottest' investment hotspot. It has climbed to the 4th position globally in terms of prime property price growth, leaving Mumbai at 6th place, while Delhi is far behind, placed at 15th rank. What are the key reasons for this growth?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 10:46 PM IST

Not Delhi, Mumbai, but Bengaluru has emerged as the 'hottest' investment hotspot. According to Knight Frank' Q2 2025 Prime Global Cities index (PGCI), Bengaluru has climbed to the 4th position globally in terms of prime property price growth, leaving Mumbai at 6th place, while Delhi is far behind, placed at 15th rank.

Why is Bengaluru emerging as Investment hub?

PGCI report tracks prime residential property prices in 46 major cities worldwide. This report shows that Bengaluru has witnessed a 10.2% year-on-year rise in prime property prices. This is a significant growth not seen in any other Indian city, for say, Mumbai recorded only a 8.7% increase, and Delhi had a modest 3.9% rise. 

As per the report, there are 4 key reasons of this impressive growth. 

  • Firstly, Bengaluru is India's own Silicon Valley, with countless global IT firms and tech parks. Bengaluru has over 13,000 start-ups. This city gives employment to people from various cities, thus people often relocate here. This increases the demand of both commercial and residential spaces. 
  • Secondly, infrastructure projects like Namma Metro Expansion have also been a big boost to Bengaluru. Outer Ring Road (ORR), and the under-construction Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) are improving connectivity across the city. Investors can now tap into micro-markets.
  • Thirdly, Bengaluru gives high returns on Investment. Globally, average annual growth in prime property prices has declined from 3.5% to 2.3%, but Indian cities, particularly Bengaluru, have been immune to this due to high demand and limited supply.
  • Fourthly, Bengaluru is an education and employment hub, with pleasant weather, There is a big issue of traffic, other than that, Bengaluru is an attractive place to live. It has a strong economic resilience as compared to other cities.

Mumbai, on the other hand, is the economic capital of India, have massive infrastructure upgrades going on, but high base price of property and congestion, is not up to the mark for many investors. Similarly, Delhi, national capital has also not seen an aggressive development in recent years, leading to slower price appreciation.

