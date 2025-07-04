Bengaluru CEO's viral post on India's tech talent crisis sparks debate, says '1000 applied for Rs 50 lakh job but only...'

Kumar revealed that the company had asked applicants to complete a basic coding task. But many submissions were unusable and clearly written using AI tools like ChatGPT.

A Bengaluru-based startup CEO’s blunt comments about India’s tech talent have sparked a major conversation in the industry. Umesh Kumar, CEO of Runable and an IIT Roorkee graduate, shared his frustration on X (formerly Twitter) about the poor quality of applicants for a backend engineering role at his company.

Despite receiving nearly 1,000 applications in just three days, Kumar said fewer than five candidates were worth considering. “Forget high standards—is it too much to ask for code that actually compiles?” he wrote. He also added, “India seriously has a big talent problem.”

Kumar revealed that the company had asked applicants to complete a basic coding task. But many submissions were unusable and clearly written using AI tools like ChatGPT. Some code didn’t even compile, let alone solve the problem.

His post, which has been viewed over 4 lakh times, detailed Runable’s hiring process: a simple coding task, a 15-minute CEO call, a 45-minute CTO interview, a one-day paid trial, and then the job offer. Runable, though a small startup, offers salaries up to Rs 50 lakh, relocation support, and food allowances.

Many in the tech world supported Kumar’s concerns. “It’s going to get harder to find talent. Students now rely too much on ChatGPT,” one developer commented. Another joked, “Without AI, freshers can’t even build an Instagram feed.”

However, not everyone agreed. Critics argued that demanding a coding task upfront might scare off genuinely talented candidates. Others suggested that including salary details in job posts could help filter out unserious applicants. Some pointed out that coding tests don't reflect every engineer’s true skills. “Context matters,” one comment read.