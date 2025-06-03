The Reserve Banks of India (RBI) will hold the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) beginning Wednesday. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is most likely to inform the outcome of the meeting. Will it slash its interest rate?

Don't worry, be happy! Your equated monthly installment (EMI) is likely to decrease soon. The Reserve Banks of India (RBI) will hold the meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) beginning Wednesday. RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra is most likely to inform the outcome of the meeting. The central bank is likely to give relief by slashing the interest rate by 25 basis points. The commercial banks are most likely to pass over this cut the their borrowers and the EMI on home and personal loans will drop. One basis point is the hundredth part of one percentage point. A cut of 25 basis points may bring the Repo rate down to 5.25%, the lowest in more than two years.

Will RBI slash interest rate?

Analysts believe the RBI may continue slashing the Repo rate for the third consecutive time after February and April. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the central bank lends money to the commercial banks, which lend money to the business houses or individuals.

Experts believe, the RBI is likely to slash the interest rate because it has succeeded in managing the inflation rate within the limit of 4%, as mandated by the Union government. The current Consumer Price Index (CPI) is at 3.2%, primarily due to a decrease in food prices. The central bank is also buoyed by more than normal monsoon and its timely arrival that may help increase crop yield and further keep the food prices under control.

GDP growth rate

The RBI is also in a comfortable position due to the expected growth rate. The real GDP growth for FY26 is projected at 6.5%, the lowest in four years. However, quarter of January-March 2025, the domestic economy picked up pace and grew at a rate of 7.4%. It is encouraging considering the fact that the growth rate for the financial year 2024-25, stood at 6.5%.

After the RBI had cut its interest rate by 50 basis points in February 2025, most banks reduced their repo-linked lending rates by the same magnitude. A further cut in the Repo rate is most likely to encourage banks to cut their interest rate by 25 basis points.