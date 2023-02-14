BBC office income tax survey: What is net worth of British Broadcasting Corporation?

Weeks after the release of the controversial documentary by the UK media outlet British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), the Income Tax Department of India has conducted a “survey” of the BBC offices situated in Delhi and Mumbai.

While it wasn’t clear why the IT department decided to visit the offices of the London-based media company in the first place, sources of Zee Media clarified that it wasn’t an income tax raid but a survey of the premises of the media office.

According to reports, all the employees in the BBC offices were asked to keep their phones shut and no one was allowed to enter the exit of the building on the day of the survey, on February 14. BBC's London office has been informed of the development.

Further, the Congress party slammed the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-led central government, saying that the action was prompted by the release of the BBC documentary titled “India: The Modi Question”, which revolved around Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The total net worth of BBC

As the IT department conducts a ‘survey’ of the offices of BBC in Delhi and Mumbai, you must know that BBC is a public domain company in the United Kingdom. The BBC operates under the Royal Charter, an instrument of incorporation granted by the ruling monarch.

While the total operating cost of the company is around Rs 3000 crore, while the net profit of the company in the year 2021 was around Rs 2700 crore. According to media reports, the total net worth of BBC is around Rs 31,000 crores.

BBC came under fire of the documentary it recently released regarding the alleged involvement of PM Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots, during which the Prime Minister was the Chief Minister of the state. Centre banned the documentary in India, sparking a wave of outrage in several colleges and universities across the country that were holding public screenings of “India: The Modi Question”.

