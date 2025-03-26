The Indian Government has seen through this misleading propaganda. In January 2025, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation specified that importing these refurbished medical devices was prohibited.

For decades, India has been the dumping ground for old, refurbished medical devices. Developed countries have been disposing of their end-of-life electronic waste in third-world countries like India at phenomenal gains, bypassing the need to recycle the products. All this was done in the guise of reducing e-waste and carbon footprint and providing financial benefits to developing nations.

The Indian Government has seen through this misleading propaganda. In January 2025, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation specified that importing these refurbished medical devices was prohibited.

So far, healthcare facilities in tier-II and tier-III cities have been opting for refurbished machines like MRI, CT scanners, and surgical robots because of cost considerations. CDSCO has now clearly stated that the import of refurbished medical devices is not permitted under the existing Medical Devices Rules, 2017, since there is no provision for regulating such devices, no license is issued for the import of such devices, and it cannot be imported into the country for sale and distribution.

The Indian medical devices industry and industry bodies like ADMI, AIMED and PHDCCI support this ban entirely, which is critical for reinforcing India’s self-reliance in medical technology. Refurbished imported medical devices harm healthcare quality and undermine domestic innovation, stifling domestic medical devices in the long run.

Countries like the US, Germany, and Japan are the primary sources of these pre-owned devices.

These countries – the US, European Union, Germany, and Japan- have very stringent quality norms specified for refurbished medical devices, and these medical devices are required to meet the same quality norms as the new products in that category to maintain patient safety and device efficacy. In most cases, this quality enforcement automatically ensures that old and sub-standard devices do not find entry into their markets.

Problem of Refurbished Medical Devices

The refurbished medical devices create a significant challenge across the entire healthcare ecosystem. First and foremost, it scuttles the domestic medical devices market by killing innovation. Domestic manufacturers find competing with the lower-priced, lower-quality refurbished alternatives extremely difficult. Secondly, such refurbished imported products go against the Government’s initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat and against the spirit of self-reliance.

Refurbished products create concern for patient safety and the overall quality of healthcare services. Without quality and regulatory checks, imported refurbished products may not conform to safety and performance standards. It may lead to non-optimal patient outcomes and operational inefficiencies.

Outdated technologies and a lack of adequate manufacturer support may create operational challenges for the technicians handling these machinery pieces, increasing downtimes and repair costs. Unreliable machinery may provide inaccurate patient readings, leading to delayed and improper treatments.

Positive Impact of the Ban

CDSCO’s ban on refurbished imported medical devices is a boon for the Indian healthcare industry.

SHORT-TERM BENEFITS

Increased patient safety – New, quality-assured machinery will have fewer failures, delays, or inaccurate results, and patients will likely receive better healthcare services, resulting in enhanced quality of care.

Immediate boost to domestic medical device manufacturers – The resultant surge in demand for domestically manufactured medical devices will allow these players to scale up their production and invest in R&D. It will also reduce unfair competition from cheaper, inferior refurbished alternatives.

Increased Trust in Indian Healthcare Institutions – The enhanced credibility and reliability will drive trust, and patients and healthcare providers will demonstrate greater confidence in diagnostic accuracy and therapeutic effectiveness.

Employment Opportunities – As domestic manufacturers ramp up their production, employment will increase across manufacturing, sales, R&D, services, and quality control.

Better Regulatory Control – While the Government did not have much control over the refurbished imported products, which often entered India without proper scrutiny, the Government will have complete control over domestic manufacturers. It will be able to ensure absolute adherence to laid-down quality and safety standards.

Prevention from foreign e-waste dumping – India has taken a tough stand against becoming a dumping ground for outdated medical devices, which are nothing but electronic waste from these developed countries.

LONG TERM

The ban will create a demand for domestically manufactured products, strengthening the Indian medical devices manufacturing industry and boosting Government initiatives like Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Higher demand will also catalyze increased spending on R&D, promoting innovation and capacity building.

Increased innovation will drive competitiveness, leading to better quality and decreased cost. Making India less dependent on foreign exports. India will move closer to its ambition of becoming a global exporter of innovative, high-quality medical devices, primarily to emerging markets in Africa, South Asia, and Latin America. This will also contribute to India’s GDP.

With increased innovation, affordability, and focus on POCT, we will drive better healthcare in tier-II and tier-III cities, bridging the gap between urban and rural healthcare infrastructure.

New, efficient devices with long-term warranties and support will reduce downtime and maintenance costs, reducing long-term costs.

Adopting a globally harmonized regulatory structure that mandates stringent quality checks will drive global acceptance of our medical devices and boost our global imagery as a quality, innovative, safe, and reliable product provider.

The ban is a game-changing move. India is ensuring sustainable MedTech growth while safeguarding patient safety and creating an ecosystem for a self-reliant, innovation-driven healthcare environment.