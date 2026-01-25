Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on nationwide strike; here's why

Public sector bank unions have announced a nationwide strike on January 27 over the demand for a five-day work week. Failed conciliation talks with the government may disrupt banking services for three days due to back-to-back holidays.

Public sector banking services across India are expected to face significant disruption later this month as bank employee unions have announced a nationwide strike on January 27. The impact could extend over three consecutive days, as January 25 and 26 fall on holidays, leaving customers with limited access to branch-based services.

Several public sector banks have already issued advisories cautioning customers about possible interruptions if the strike goes ahead as planned.

Conciliation Talks Fail to Break Deadlock

The strike call was reaffirmed after conciliation talks held by the Chief Labour Commissioner failed to yield any breakthrough. The discussions, conducted over Wednesday and Thursday, involved representatives from the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), various banks, and officials from the Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Ministry of Finance.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), which represents nine major bank employee and officer unions, participated in the talks. However, the forum stated that despite extensive deliberations, the meeting ended without a positive outcome, leaving unions with no option but to proceed with industrial action.

Demand for a Uniform Five-Day Work Week

At the heart of the protest is the long-standing demand for a five-day work week for banks. Currently, public sector bank employees get Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays off each month.

The unions argue that an agreement to move to a five-day schedule was already reached during the wage revision settlement in March 2024 between UFBU and the IBA, but implementation has been delayed.

To address productivity concerns, the unions have proposed working an additional 40 minutes each weekday, stating that this would ensure there is no loss of working hours.

Comparison With Other Financial Institutions

UFBU has pointed out that several key financial and government institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), General Insurance Corporation (GIC), stock exchanges and most government offices already operate on a five-day work model. According to the unions, there is no valid justification for banks to remain an exception.

Limited Impact on Private Banks

While public sector banks are expected to bear the brunt of the strike, major private lenders such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are likely to function normally, as they are not part of the strike.

Customers are advised to plan their banking transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience.