Banks to remain closed between August 19 and August 23, check list here

With the ongoing festive season, there are several holidays in the month and banks will remain for 15 days in different regions due to national and regional holidays across the country along with weekly-offs.

If you have any important task related to the banks then you should complete it as soon as possible because banks will remain closed between August 19 and August 23. On these days, major holidays are falling like Muharram, Raksha Bandhan and Onam.

Here are the dates on which banks will be closed:

August 19: There is a holiday for Muharram and banks in several states like Tripura, Gujarat, Punjab Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal will remain closed.

August 20: Due to Onam celebrations, banks will observe a holiday in southern states including Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

August 21: Banks will remain closed in Kerala on account of Thiruvonam.

August 22: Weekly off on Sunday. Also, it is the day of Raksha Bandhan.

August 23: In Kerala, the banks will remain closed due to Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi.