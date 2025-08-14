Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys takes BIG step, set to acquire 75% stake in THIS company for Rs 13000000000, name is…

Celestial Weapons of a New Age: How India mastered missile technology

Will Putin-Trump talks on Ukraine War fail? What may happen if Alaska meeting proves futile? How can US further punish Russia?

Will Donald Trump be able to persuade Russian President Putin to halt attacks on civilians in Ukraine? US President says...

What are Arjun Tendulkar and fiancee Saaniya Chandok's educational qualifications?

EC strongly responds to Rahul Gandhi's allegations, demands written affidavit: 'Dirty phrases like vote chori...'

Meet Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, who has offered Rs 2880000000000 to Sundar Pichai to buy...

Good news for bank customers: RBI directs banks to clears cheques within...

Jammu and Kashmir Cloudburst: Massive cloudburst in Kishtwar district, casualties feared

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: 10 bhog items you must offer to Lord Krishna on August 16

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon keep fit with daily spoon of ghee, all you need to know

How Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon keep fit with daily spoon of g

From Omkara to Ek Hasina Thi: 7 iconic villain characters played by Saif Ali Khan

7 most iconic villain characters played by Saif Ali Khan

Narayana Murthy’s Infosys takes BIG step, set to acquire 75% stake in THIS company for Rs 13000000000, name is…

Infosys takes BIG step, set to acquire 75% stake in THIS company for Rs...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
How Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon keep fit with daily spoon of ghee, all you need to know

How Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon keep fit with daily spoon of g

From Omkara to Ek Hasina Thi: 7 iconic villain characters played by Saif Ali Khan

7 most iconic villain characters played by Saif Ali Khan

From Rekha, ​Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actresses who shared screen with Rajinikanth

5 Bollywood actresses who shared screen with Rajinikanth

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Good news for bank customers: RBI directs banks to clears cheques within...

The RBI decided to transition CTS from batch processing to continuous clearing with 'on-realisation-settlement' to improve the efficiency of cheque clearing, reduce settlement risk for participants, and enhance customer experience.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 02:12 PM IST

Good news for bank customers: RBI directs banks to clears cheques within...

TRENDING NOW

In a big relief to customers, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that bank cheques must be cleared within a few hours from October 4 -- down from the current clearance time of up to two working days. Under the new mechanism, the banks will scan, present and pass cheques within a few hours and continuously during the business hours, cutting the clearing cycle down from the present T+1 days, an RBI circular said.

The current Cheque Truncation System (CTS) processes cheques within a clearing cycle of up to two working days.

The RBI decided to transition CTS from batch processing to continuous clearing with 'on-realisation-settlement' to improve the efficiency of cheque clearing, reduce settlement risk for participants, and enhance customer experience.

CTS will transition to continuous clearing and settlement on realisation in two phases. Phase 1 will be implemented on October 4, 2025, and Phase 2 on January 3, 2026. A single presentation session is scheduled from 10 am to 4 pm.

"Cheques received by the branches shall be scanned and sent to the clearing house by the banks immediately and continuously during the presentation session," the circular said.

"The clearing house will, in turn, release the cheque images to drawee banks on a continuous basis. The confirmation session shall start at 10 am and close at 7 pm. For every cheque presented, the drawee bank shall generate either positive confirmation (for honoured cheques) or negative confirmation (for dishonoured cheques)," it further said.

In Phase 1, from October 4, 2025, to January 2, 2026, drawee banks must confirm cheques presented to them by 7 pm. If not confirmed, the cheques will be considered approved for settlement.

Starting January 3, 2026, the expiry time for cheques will be updated to T+3 clear hours in Phase 2.

The RBI stated that cheques received by drawee banks between 10 am and 11 am must be confirmed, either positively or negatively, by 2 pm. Cheques without confirmation from the drawee bank by 2 pm will be considered approved and included for settlement at 2 pm.

"The presenting bank will process the payment and release it to customers immediately, but no later than 1 hour after successful settlement, subject to usual safeguards," the circular said.

The RBI has instructed banks to inform customers about changes in the cheque clearing process.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: 10 bhog items you must offer to Lord Krishna on August 16
Krishna Janmashtami 2025: 10 bhog items you must offer to Lord Krishna on August
DNA TV Show: Did gold prices fall due to Donald Trump's statements?
DNA TV Show: Did gold prices fall due to Donald Trump's statements?
Asia Cup controversies: Comparing India’s 1986 pullout with 2025 India-Pakistan tensions
Asia Cup controversies: Comparing India’s 1986 pullout with 2025 India-Pakistan
Meet man, IIM alumnus, is Anand Mahindra's company's..., his salary is Rs...
Meet man, IIM alumnus, is Anand Mahindra's company's..., his salary is Rs...
Gauri Khan reveals why she did not convert to Islam after marrying Shah Rukh Khan: 'We changed his name to Abhinav but...'
Gauri Khan reveals why she did not convert to Islam after marrying Shah Rukh
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
How Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon keep fit with daily spoon of ghee, all you need to know
How Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon keep fit with daily spoon of g
From Omkara to Ek Hasina Thi: 7 iconic villain characters played by Saif Ali Khan
7 most iconic villain characters played by Saif Ali Khan
From Rekha, ​Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood actresses who shared screen with Rajinikanth
5 Bollywood actresses who shared screen with Rajinikanth
Actress Divyanka Tripathi drops 10kg in 6 months with this simple diet and dance workout
Actress Divyanka Tripathi drops 10kg in 6 months with this simple diet
Inside R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan’s 'hyper-disciplined' lifestyle, from waking up at 4 AM to mindful meals
Inside R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan’s 'hyper-disciplined' lifestyle
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE