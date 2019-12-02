Banks to be closed for 9 days in December; check full list here

The list of holidays is not only important to plan some leisure activities but also for other important tasks. For example: When can we visit a bank and when will it be closed. While the bank holidays vary with each state and also with each company, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set some fixed days when the banking operations will close.

All public sector and private banks will remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) besides some other festivals. Banks in different regions have different sets of holidays depending upon the state and what festivals are prominent in the region. For example banks in Assam are closed for Bihu while banks in Kerala don't open on Onam.

December is the month of 31 days and the bank will remain closed for nine days. Here's the complete breakup...

December holiday list includes five Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays. On December 25, there will be a holiday for banks on Christmas, while on December 26, banks will be closed for Boxing Day in some northeastern states.

List of Bank Holidays in December 2019:

December 1, 2019 – Sunday

December 8, 2019 – Sunday

December 14, 2019- Second Saturday

December 15, 2019 – Sunday

December 22, 2019 – Sunday

December 25, 2019- Christmas

December 26, 2019 – Boxing Day

December 28, 2019 – Fourth Saturday

December 29th, 2019- Sunday

Plan accordingly!