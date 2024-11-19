Customers needing to perform regular banking activities such as withdrawing cash, making deposits, or clearing checks are advised to do so either on or after November 20.

The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday all across the state on November 20, 2024. All government and privale offices, institutions will be closed. Banks will also not operate on this day. Consequently, no financial transactions will take place in banks.

This decision comes as voting for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections is scheduled for November 20, and to facilitate smooth voting, both government and private offices will remain closed.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that banks in Maharashtra will be closed on November 20. Customers needing to perform regular banking activities such as withdrawing cash, making deposits, or clearing checks are advised to do so either on or after this date. However, mobile banking and internet banking services will continue to function as usual, enabling customers to carry out financial transactions at any time and from any location through these digital platforms, despite the bank holiday.

As per a report by ET, Mumbai District Election Officer Bhushan Gagrani has stated that all companies must provide their employees with time off to vote. Companies that fail to comply with this directive will face strict penalties. This measure aims to ensure that no individual is denied their right to vote during the elections.

Meanwhile, in November, banks will observe a total of 13 holidays, including November 20, alongside other significant days such as Diwali, Guru Nanak Jayanti, and Chhath Puja, which have already passed. During these holidays, banking services will not be available; however, digital transactions will remain operational, allowing customers to continue their financial activities online.