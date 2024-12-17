Customers needing to perform regular banking activities such as withdrawing cash, making deposits, or clearing checks are advised to check the date and then visit the bank.

The Meghalaya government has announced a public holiday all across the state on December 18, 2024. All government and privale offices, institutions will be closed. Banks will also not operate on this day. Consequently, no financial transactions will take place in banks.

The state government has announced this holiday to mark the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham, who was the first poet to initiate secular literature with diction, both singular and genuine. He was also the first person to make use of Khasi idioms in a form taken mainly from English poetry.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that banks in Meghalaya will be closed on December 18. Customers needing to perform regular banking activities such as withdrawing cash, making deposits, or clearing checks are advised to do so either on or after this date.

However, mobile banking and internet banking services will continue to function as usual, enabling customers to carry out financial transactions at any time and from any location through these digital platforms, despite the bank holiday.

​The RBI divides holidays into three categories: Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, Bank Closing of Accounts Holidays, and Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays.