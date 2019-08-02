Banks appoint external agencies to monitor loans

Banks have started appointing external agencies for continuous monitoring of loan accounts of Rs 250 crore and above. More than 80 agencies have been appointed and they will be monitoring all the transactions of an account on a day-to-day basis at the back-end. The lead bank in a consortium of banks will select any particular lender and give the assignment to it for monitoring an account.

To keep a tab on the increasing cases of frauds in the banking space, the Indian Banks' Association in March 2018 had set up a committee of senior bankers to shortlist agencies specialised in monitoring consortium loan accounts of Rs 250 crore and above.

The move to appoint external agences to monitor loans comes in the backdrop of banks reporting a 72% year-on-year jump in frauds at Rs 41,168 crore in FY2018, against Rs 23,934 crore in FY2017. According to RBI, frauds have emerged as the most serious concern in the management of operational risk, with 90% of them located in the credit portfolio of banks.

Indian Banks' Association chief executive VG Kannan said, "By appointing special monitoring agency, it is not necessary that we will only focus on stressed loans, but all types of account above threshold will be looked after by the monitoring agency, So, it is important that on continuous basis, we alter it. We have prepared a list of 'agencies for special monitoring', which may help banks to monitor stressed loan accounts. Through this, we can came to know the problem in advance like inventory build-up, delay in receivables."

Most of the frauds in the banking sector have been due to diversion of funds, and with the help of the special monitoring agency, all the transactions will be under a strict vigilance. Employees in the banking sector don't have expertise in all the sectors and the related business transactions.

Zee Media Newsroom