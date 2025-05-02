This comparison highlights the severe economic challenges faced by Pakistan, a country currently dealing with financial instability and growing external pressures.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, continues to be one of the world’s richest individuals. According to Forbes, his net worth is around $106 billion. This places him among one of the top wealthiest people globally.

What’s striking is that Ambani’s wealth is nearly double Pakistan’s annual federal budget. In June 2024, Pakistan announced its 2024–25 fiscal budget, which stands at 14,460 billion Pakistani rupees—roughly Rs 4.5 lakh crore in Indian currency or about $54 billion. On the other hand, Ambani’s net worth, valued at over Rs 8.5 lakh crore (or PKR 28.08 lakh crore), shows a clear gap between the economic scales of the two neighbours, according to reports.

This comparison highlights the severe economic challenges faced by Pakistan, a country currently dealing with financial instability and growing external pressures. In contrast, India’s booming stock market and strong corporate performance continue to fuel the fortunes of top businessmen like Ambani.

Ambani’s wealth had taken a dip in March 2025 due to a stock market slump, falling to $81 billion. However, he bounced back strongly by mid-April, rejoining the elite $100 billion club. The sharp recovery was driven by a market rally following the rollback of Trump-era tariffs, which boosted investor confidence. Shares of Reliance Industries soared, playing a major role in this $20 billion rebound.

Mukesh Ambani also joined the nation in mourning after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. On April 22, 2025, 26 people lost their lives in a brutal terrorist attack. In a heartfelt statement, Ambani said, “I am joined by everyone in the Reliance family in mourning the deaths of innocent Indians in the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam.”

While Mukesh Ambani’s wealth continues to grow, his story reflects more than just business success, as it also highlights the broader economic strength of India compared to some of its neighbours.