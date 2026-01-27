Bank strike today, January 27: How may it impact you? Details here

If the strike takes place on January 27, operations in government bank branches may be completely or partially disrupted. Read here to know how this strike will impact customers.

It can be a significant day for bank customers across the country, as bank employee unions have announced a nationwide strike on January 27. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an organisation comprising nine major bank employee and officer unions, has called for the strike, citing the government's failure to address their demands. With January 25 being a Sunday and January 26 being Republic Day, banks may remain closed for three consecutive days, disrupting banking services for the general public.

Reason behind the strike

The UFBU has been pushing for a five-day work week for bank employees, with all Saturdays being holidays. Currently, banks are closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, while employees have to work six days a week on other days.

The unions argue that when other financial institutions like RBI, LIC, GIC, and government offices already have a five-day work week, there is no reason why banks should be treated differently. In March 2024, the Indian Banks Association (IBA) and UFBU had agreed to make all Saturdays holidays, but this decision has not been implemented yet.

How bank strike will impact on customers?

If the strike takes place on January 27, operations in government bank branches may be completely or partially disrupted. Services like check clearing, cash deposits and withdrawals, passbook updates, and drafts may be affected. Customers who need to complete essential banking transactions are advised to make preparations in advance.

However, ATMs, internet banking, and mobile banking services are expected to remain operational, although some services may experience delays due to technical issues or staff shortages.

Private banks to remain open

The strike is likely to primarily affect public sector banks. Branches of major private banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are expected to remain open as usual. However, some older private banks or cooperative banks might experience partial disruption.

Bank unions' stand

The UFBU has clarified that a five-day work week will not negatively impact operations. They are willing to work an additional 40 minutes daily from Monday to Friday to compensate for the reduced working hours, which they believe will reduce employee stress and improve the quality of work. "A rested banker serves the nation better. A balanced workforce strengthens financial stability. Five-day banking is not a luxury; it is an economic and human necessity," said L. Chandrasekhar, General Secretary of the National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE).