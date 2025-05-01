BUSINESS
Labour Day is observed as a public holiday in several states. Hence, banks in these states will be closed on Thursday, May 1. Check below.
International Labour Day or Labour Day 2025 will be celebrated on Thursday, May 1. It is a public holiday celebrated across many parts of India to honour workers' rights and contributions. The day is observed with official closures in several states. Hence, many customers and stock market investors may be wondering if banks and the stock market are open on May 1.
May 1 is also celebrated as Maharashtra Day, when the state was formed in 1960. Hence, both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed for the holiday as they are located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. There will be no trading activity across all segments, including equity and derivatives, on this date.
Are banks closed on May 1?
As per the RBI's guidelines, bank holidays are based on state-specific festivals and events in addition to a few national holidays. Labour Day is observed as a public holiday in several states. Hence, banks in only these states will be closed on Thursday, May 1. However, under the Negotiable Instruments Act, some state governments, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, have announced a bank holiday for May 1. Checklist below:
Assam, Bihar, Goa, Gujarat, Manipur, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, Tripura, Jammu & Kashmir, and Delhi would all have their banks closed. Banking services like ATMs and other online transactions will not be impacted, even if bank branches stay shut on May 1.
