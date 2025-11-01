Bank of Baroda Q2FY26 Results: Net profit falls 8% YoY to Rs 4809 crore despite revenue growth, improved asset quality

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
State-owned Bank of Baroda reported a mixed performance in Q2FY26, with an 8 per cent YoY decline in the net profit to Rs 4,809 crore, despite revenue growth and improved asset quality.

IANS

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 09:32 PM IST | Edited by : Vanshika Tyagi

    State-owned Bank of Baroda reported a mixed performance in Q2FY26, with an 8 per cent YoY decline in the net profit to Rs 4,809 crore, despite revenue growth and improved asset quality.

    The net profit dipped 8.2 per cent YoY from Rs 5,238 in Q2 FY25, while it inched up 5.9 per cent on a quarterly basis. The H1FY26 net profit stood at Rs 9,351 crore, the bank said, adding that the operating profit for the quarter was Rs 7,576 crore, while for the half year it was Rs 15,812 crore.

    Meanwhile, during the quarter, net interest income rose to Rs 11,954 crore for the quarter, a 4.5 per cent rise quarter-on-quarter and reached Rs 23,388 crore for the first half of FY26.

    Operating expenses reached Rs 7,893 crore for the quarter, up 7.7 per cent YoY. Asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets decreased by 34 basis points YoY to 2.16 per cent.

    Bank’s Net NPA also reduced by 3 bps YoY and stood at 0.57 per cent in Q2FY26.

    "Global Net Interest Margin (NIM) for Q2FY26 improves by 5 bps sequentially and stood at 2.96 per cent, while it was at 2.93 per cent for H1FY26," the statement said.

    Domestic Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 3.10 per cent for the quarter, with an improvement of 4 bps QoQ.

    Bank’s organic retail advances grew by 17.6 per cent, driven by strong growth across segments such as mortgage loans (19.8 per cent), auto loans (17.7 per cent), home loans (16.5 per cent), education loans (14 per cent), and personal loans (18.6 per cent).

    On a year-to-date basis and a monthly basis, the stock has gained 15.27 per cent and 7.11 per cent, respectively.

