Bank Holidays October 2025: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Puja, state-wise holiday list

It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may differ across states and banks in the nation. In case of urgent need for cash, all banks run their online websites and mobile banking apps continuously, even on weekends or holidays, unless there are specific notifications to users.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 04:21 PM IST

Bank Holidays October 2025: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Chhath Puja, state-wise holiday list
As October is just around the corner, the festival season is also set to begin. From Ayudhapooja, Vijayadashami, Durga Puja, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Lakshmi Puja, Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kumar Purnima, Karva Chauth, Kati Bihu, Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi, Govardhan Pooja, Diwali, Balipadyami, Bhaidooj, Chath Puja and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday, several states will observe many bank holidays during this festive season. 

While certain holidays will be recognised nationwide, others will be specific to local regions. In this scenario, it's necessary to know how many days the banks will remain closed in the upcoming month.

In October 2025, banks will remain closed for up to 21 days, which includes Sundays and the second and last Saturdays of the month. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 21 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. Customers planning to visit bank branches should plan their visit according to these holiday schedules.

Check the state-wise list of Bank holidays in October here:

October 1, Wednesday – Maha Navami: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura, West Bengal

October 2, Thursday – Gandhi Jayanti / Vijaya Dashami / Dussehra:  Andaman & Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal

October 6, Monday – Lakshmi Puja: Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal

October 7, Tuesday – Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab

October 10, Friday – Second Saturday Bank Holiday: Kerala

October 11, Saturday – Second Saturday Bank Holiday: All states observing monthly second Saturday closure

October 12, Saturday – Maha Navami / Second Saturday Bank Holiday: Bihar

October 13, Sunday – Vijaya Dashami: Bihar

October 18, Saturday – Kati Bihu: Assam

October 20, Monday – Diwali: Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tripura

October 21, Tuesday – Diwali / Deepavali:  Andaman & Nicobar, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal

October 22, Wednesday – Govardhan Puja / Deepavali Holiday / Vikram Samvat New Year / Ayutha Pooja / Vishwakarma Day: Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Lakshadweep, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

October 23, Thursday – Bhai Dooj / Vijaya Dashami: Daman & Diu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

October 24, Friday – Ningol Chakkouba: Manipur

October 25, Saturday – Fourth Saturday Bank Holiday: All states observing monthly fourth Saturday closure

October 26, Sunday – Bank Holiday: Mizoram, Nagaland

October 27, Monday – Chhath Puja: Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand

October 31, Friday – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti: Gujarat

As per the RBI, in India, there are three categories of bank holidays: public holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and banks’ closing of accounts. It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may differ across states and banks in the nation. In case of urgent need for cash, all banks run their online websites and mobile banking apps continuously, even on weekends or holidays, unless there are specific notifications to users. Additionally, you can utilise any bank's ATM to withdraw cash.

 

