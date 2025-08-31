Bank Holidays in September 2025: Banks to remain closed for 15 days, check state-wise list here

Customers planning to visit bank branches should plant their visit according to these holiday schedules.

As September is just around the corner, the festival season is also set to begin. From Onam, Mahalaya to Navratri, there are several festivals that India will be celebrating this month. While certain holidays will be recognised nationwide, others will be specific to local regions. In this scenario, it's necessary to know how many days the banks will remain closed in the upcoming month.

In September 2025, banks will be closed for a total of 15 days, which includes Sundays and the second and last Saturdays of the month. Customers planning to visit bank branches should plant their visit according to these holiday schedules.

Bank Holidays in September 2025 - Check state-wise list

September 3, Wednesday – Karma Puja holiday in Jharkhand, banks in Ranchi will remain closed.

September 4, Thursday – First Onam holiday in Kerala, banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed.

September 5, Friday – Id-E-Milad/Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad holiday in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Jammu-Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Jharkhand and Telangana. Banks in Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada will remain closed.

September 6, Saturday – Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)/Indrajatra in Sikkim, Chhattisgarh. Banks in Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur, and Srinagar will remain closed.

September 12, Friday – Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi in Jammu-Kashmir. Banks in Jammu and Srinagar to be closed.

September 13, Saturday: Second Saturday holiday for all banks.September 22, Monday – Navratra Sthapna in Rajasthan, banks in Jaipur to remain closed.

September 23, Tuesday – Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji Jammu-Kashmir, banks in Jammu and Srinagar to remain closed.

September 27, Saturday: Fourth Saturday holiday for all banks.

September 29, Monday – Maha Saptami/Durga Puja celebration holiday in Tripura, Assam and West Bengal. Banks in Agartala, Gangtok and Kolkata to remain closed.

September 30, Tuesday – Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja celebration holiday in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand. Banks in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi to remain closed.

September 7, 14, 21, 28: Holidays for banks across India due to Sundays.

RBI guidelines

As per the RBI, in India, there are three categories of bank holidays: public holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and banks’ closing of accounts. It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may differ across states and banks in the nation.

Online service:

In case of urgent need for cash, all banks run their online websites and mobile banking apps continuously, even on weekends or holidays, unless there are specific notifications to users. Additionally, you can utilise any bank's ATM to withdraw cash.

It's important for customers to be aware that bank holidays vary by state due to regional regulations. To stay updated, it's advisable to verify the complete holiday schedule with the nearest bank branch for better planning and to avoid any last-minute confusion or emergencies.