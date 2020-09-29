Headlines

Bank Holidays in October 2020: Check full list here and plan accordingly

Bank Holidays in October 2020: Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2020, 08:33 PM IST

October will see quite a few bank holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed next month.

However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Check out the list of bank holidays in October 2020:

OCTOBER 2, Friday: Gandhi Jayanti

OCTOBER 4: Sunday

OCTOBER 8, Thursday:  Chellum regional holiday

OCTOBER 10: Second Saturday

OCTOBER 11: Sunday

OCTOBER 17,  Saturday: Kati Bihu in Assam

OCTOBER 18: Sunday

OCTOBER 23, Friday: Mahashaptami Regional Holiday

OCTOBER 24, Saturday:  Mahashtami Regional Holiday

OCTOBER 25: Sunday

OCTOBER 26,  Monday: Vijaya Dashami

OCTOBER 27, Thursday:  Milad-e-sharif, regional holiday

OCTOBER 30, Friday:  Eid-e-Milad

OCTOBER 31, Saturday: Maharshi Valmiki, Sardar Patel Jayanti, regional holiday

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however, for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.

 

