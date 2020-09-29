Bank Holidays in October 2020: Check full list here and plan accordingly

Business
Bank Holidays in October 2020: Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.
October will see quite a few bank holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed next month.
However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.
Check out the list of bank holidays in October 2020:
OCTOBER 2, Friday: Gandhi Jayanti
OCTOBER 4: Sunday
OCTOBER 8, Thursday: Chellum regional holiday
OCTOBER 10: Second Saturday
OCTOBER 11: Sunday
OCTOBER 17, Saturday: Kati Bihu in Assam
OCTOBER 18: Sunday
OCTOBER 23, Friday: Mahashaptami Regional Holiday
OCTOBER 24, Saturday: Mahashtami Regional Holiday
OCTOBER 25: Sunday
OCTOBER 26, Monday: Vijaya Dashami
OCTOBER 27, Thursday: Milad-e-sharif, regional holiday
OCTOBER 30, Friday: Eid-e-Milad
OCTOBER 31, Saturday: Maharshi Valmiki, Sardar Patel Jayanti, regional holiday
Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however, for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.