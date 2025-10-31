FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Bank Holidays in November 2025: Banks to remain closed for 10 days this month, check state-wise list here

Bank Holidays in November: It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may vary across states and banks nationwide. In case of an urgent need for cash, all banks keep their websites and mobile banking apps open, even on weekends or holidays, unless there are specific notifications to users.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 10:43 AM IST

Bank Holidays in November 2025: Banks to remain closed for 10 days this month, check state-wise list here
November Bank Holidays 2025: As the festive sparkle of October fades and November ushers in cooler days, banks across India are set to observe several holidays throughout the month. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar and state-specific notifications, banks will remain closed on around nine to ten days in November 2025, depending on regional observances.

While some holidays are celebrated nationwide, others are limited to particular states. Regardless of these physical closures, customers can continue to access essential banking services through ATMs, online banking, and mobile apps without disruption.

Key Festival and Regional Bank Holidays in November 2025

November 1 – Karnataka Rajyotsava / Igas-Bagwal:

Banks in Karnataka will close in honour of Karnataka Rajyotsava, commemorating the state’s formation. On the same day, Uttarakhand will observe Igas-Bagwal, a regional festival celebrated 11 days after Diwali.

November 5 – Guru Nanak Jayanti / Kartika Purnima:

Major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and others will see bank closures for Guru Nanak Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The day also coincides with Kartika Purnima, observed in various regions.

November 7 – Wangala Festival (Meghalaya):

Banks in Meghalaya will close for the Wangala Festival, a vibrant harvest celebration of the Garo tribe, often called the 'Hundred Drums Festival.'

November 8 – Kanaka Dasa Jayanti (Karnataka):

Karnataka will observe a bank holiday on the birth anniversary of the saint-poet Kanaka Dasa, which also aligns with the second Saturday, a routine non-working day for banks.

November 11 – Lhabab Duchen (Sikkim):

In Sikkim, banks will remain closed for Lhabab Duchen, a significant Buddhist festival commemorating Lord Buddha’s descent from heaven.

Weekend and Regular Closures

In addition to these holidays, banks will remain closed on Sundays and second/fourth Saturdays, specifically on November 2, 8, 9, 16, 22, 23, and 30.

Plan for Smooth Banking

November’s mix of cultural, regional, and religious holidays highlights India’s diversity. Customers planning branch visits or financial transactions are encouraged to check local holiday notifications in advance. Scheduling key activities like cheque deposits, loan processing, or cash withdrawals ahead of time will help ensure a hassle-free banking experience.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
