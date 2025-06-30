Customers planning to visit bank branches should plant thier visit according to these holiday schedules.

In July 2025, banks will be closed for a total of 13 days, which includes Sundays and the second and last Saturdays of the month. While certain holidays will be recognised nationwide, others will be specific to local regions. Customers planning to visit bank branches should plant thier visit according to these holiday schedules.

Here is a full list of bank holidays:

July 3 (Thursday) – Kharchi Puja in Agartala, Tripura

July 5 (Saturday) – Guru Harobind Ji's Birth Anniversary in Jammu and Kashmir

July 6 (Suunday) – Holiday

July 12 – Second Saturday

July 13 (Sunday) – Holiday

July 14 (Monday) – Beh Deinkhlam Festival in Shillong, Meghalaya

July 16 (Wednesday) – Harela Festival in Dehradun, Uttarakhand

July 17 (Thursday) – U Tirot Singh Death Anniversary in Shillong, Meghalaya

July 19 (Saturday) – Ker Puja in Agartala, Tripura

July 20 (Sunday) – Holiday

July 26 – Fourth Saturday

July 27 (Sunday) – Holiday

July 28 (Monday) – Drukpa Tshe-ji in Gangtok, Sikkim

RBI guidelines

As per the RBI, in India, there are three categories of bank holidays: public holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and banks’ closing of accounts. It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may differ across states and banks in the nation.

Online service:

In case of urgent need for cash, all banks run their online websites and mobile banking apps continuously, even on weekends or holidays, unless there are specific notifications to users. Additionally, you can utilise any bank's ATM to withdraw cash.

It's important for customers to be aware that bank holidays vary by state due to regional regulations. To stay updated, it's advisable to verify the complete holiday schedule with the nearest bank branch for better planning and to avoid any last-minute confusion or emergencies.