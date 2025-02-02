To make sure that you don't have any problems related to bank, it is advised to check the holiday schedule for the month and plan accordingly.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will be closed on all public holidays, as well as certain regional holidays that vary by state. These regional holidays are determined by the respective state governments.

To make sure that you don't have any problems related to bank, it is advised to check the holiday schedule for the month and plan accordingly. The regulatory body has issued the official list of bank holidays for February 2025.

If banks are open or closed on February 3?

Banks will close on February 3 in Agartala to mark occasion of Saraswati Puja. This holiday is specifically observed in this state, and banks will remain shut to celebrate the occasion. Apart from this, banks will functions as per their schedule and timinigs in the entire nation.

Meanwhile, in India, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, in addition to national holidays, public holidays, and regional holidays that vary by state. Being aware of these bank holidays in advance can help customers plan their visits accordingly.

Even though banks are closed, customers can still perform various banking tasks digitally. Services such as UPI, Mobile Banking, and Internet Banking remain available during bank holidays, allowing customers to complete their work conveniently from anywhere.