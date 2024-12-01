The majority of these holidays will occur in the latter half of December. While certain holidays will be recognised nationwide, others will be specific to local regions.

In December 2024, banks will be closed for a total of 17 days, which includes Sundays and the second and last Saturdays of the month. The majority of these holidays will occur in the latter half of December. While certain holidays will be recognised nationwide, others will be specific to local regions. Customers planning to visit bank branches should plant thier visit according to these holiday schedules.

Here is a full list of bank holidays:

December 3: Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Panaji)

December 12: Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (Shillong)

December 18: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Shillong)

December 19: Goa Liberation Day (Panaji)

December 24: Christmas Eve (Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong)

December 25: Christmas (nation-wide holiday)

December 26: Christmas Celebration (Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong)

December 27: Christmas Celebration (Kohima)

December 30: U Kiang Nangbah (Shillong)

December 31: New Year’s Eve/Lossong/Namsoong (Aizawl and Gangtok)

Regular Bank Closures:

Every Second Saturday (December 14)

Every Fourth Saturday (December 28)

Sundays: December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

As per the RBI, in India, there are three categories of bank holidays: public holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and banks’ closing of accounts. It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may differ across states and banks in the nation.

Online service:

In case of urgent need for cash, all banks run their online websites and mobile banking apps continuously, even on weekends or holidays, unless there are specific notifications to users. Additionally, you can utilise any bank's ATM to withdraw cash.

It's important for customers to be aware that bank holidays vary by state due to regional regulations. To stay updated, it's advisable to verify the complete holiday schedule with the nearest bank branch for better planning and to avoid any last-minute confusion or emergencies.