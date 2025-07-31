Twitter
Bank Holidays August 2025: From Rakhi, Independence Day, to Ganesh Chaturthi, check full list here

While certain holidays will be recognised nationwide, others will be specific to local regions. Customers planning to visit bank branches should plant their visit according to these holiday schedules.

DNA Web Team

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 02:57 PM IST

Bank Holidays August 2025: From Rakhi, Independence Day, to Ganesh Chaturthi, check full list here

As August nears, many professionals are making plans for long weekends. If you need to visit a bank, be aware that banks will be closed for a total of nine days, not including the usual weekends (second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays), according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official schedule.

August begins with Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, on Saturday, August 9th. This festival involves sisters tying a rakhi, a sacred thread, on their brothers' wrists, symbolizing love, protection, and lifelong support. In return, brothers give gifts and promise to protect their sisters. Over time, Raksha Bandhan has expanded beyond the brother-sister relationship and is now celebrated among cousins, close friends, and across communities.

Apart from Rakhi, in August 2025, banks will be closed for a total of 14 days, which includes Sundays and the second and last Saturdays of the month. While certain holidays will be recognised nationwide, others will be specific to local regions. Customers planning to visit bank branches should plant their visit according to these holiday schedules.

Here is complete list of bank holidays in August 2025

August 3 (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

August 8 (Friday) — Banks in Gangtok (Sikkim) to be closed for Tendong Lho Rum Faat.

August 9 (Saturday) — Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujatrat), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) to be closed on account of Raksha Bandhan and Jhulana Purnima; and across India for second Saturday holiday.

August 10 (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

August 13 (Wednesday) — Banks in Imphal (Manipur) closed for Patriot’s Day.

August 15 (Friday) — Banks across India closed for Independence Day and Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami celebrations.

August 16 (Saturday) — Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Bhopal and Ranchi (Madhya Pradesh), Chandigarh (UT), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Hyderabad (Telangana), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Shillong (Meghalaya), Jammu and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) will be shut on account of Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) and Krishna Jayanthi.

August 17 (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

August 19 (Tuesday) — Banks in Agartala (Tripura) to be closed for Birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

August 23 (Saturday) — Banks across India closed for fourth Saturday weekend off.

August 24 (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

August 25 (Monday) — Banks in Guwahati (Assam) will be closed on account of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

August 27 (Wednesday) — Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Panaji (Goa), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) and Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata and Ganesh Puja and Vinayakar Chathurthi.

August 28 (Thursday) — Banks in Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) and Panaji (Goa) to be closed for second day of Ganesh Chaturthi and Nuakhai. August 31 (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

RBI guidelines

As per the RBI, in India, there are three categories of bank holidays: public holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and banks’ closing of accounts. It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may differ across states and banks in the nation.

Online service:

In case of urgent need for cash, all banks run their online websites and mobile banking apps continuously, even on weekends or holidays, unless there are specific notifications to users. Additionally, you can utilise any bank's ATM to withdraw cash. It's important for customers to be aware that bank holidays vary by state due to regional regulations. To stay updated, it's advisable to verify the complete holiday schedule with the nearest bank branch for better planning and to avoid any last-minute confusion or emergencies.

 

