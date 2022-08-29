Bank Holidays 2022: Banks closed for 3 days in first week of September, check state-wise list

According to the Reserve Bank of India(RBI) private and public sector banks will remain closed for a total of 3 days the first week of September 2022. In the first week of September 2022, people will be gearing up for the festive season and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Karma Puja and First Onam.

RBI has also released the list of holidays in the month of September 2022 on their official website- https://www.rbi.org.in/

List of Bank holidays from 1st September-7th :

1. September 1, 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi

RBI has pointed out that the banks will remain closed in 9 cities on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Cities- Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji. Banks will remain open in the rest of the cities.

2. September 6, 2022: Karma Puja

Karma Festival is an agricultural festival of diverse groups of tribal people such as the Ho, Oraon, Santhali, and Nagpuri tribes.This festival is mainly celebrated in the regions of Jharkhand and Jhargram (West Bengal). Banks will remain shut on this day of occasion.

3. September 7, 2022: First Onam