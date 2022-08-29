Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 02:45 PM IST
Bank Holidays 2022: Banks closed for 3 days in first week of September, check state-wise list
According to the Reserve Bank of India(RBI) private and public sector banks will remain closed for a total of 3 days the first week of September 2022. In the first week of September 2022, people will be gearing up for the festive season and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, Karma Puja and First Onam.
RBI has also released the list of holidays in the month of September 2022 on their official website- https://www.rbi.org.in/
List of Bank holidays from 1st September-7th :
1. September 1, 2022: Ganesh Chaturthi
RBI has pointed out that the banks will remain closed in 9 cities on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Cities- Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji. Banks will remain open in the rest of the cities.
2. September 6, 2022: Karma Puja
Karma Festival is an agricultural festival of diverse groups of tribal people such as the Ho, Oraon, Santhali, and Nagpuri tribes.This festival is mainly celebrated in the regions of Jharkhand and Jhargram (West Bengal). Banks will remain shut on this day of occasion.
3. September 7, 2022: First Onam
Onam is a festival celebrated by Malayalis in Kerala or in any other part of the world to mark the homecoming of the Great King Mahabali. RBI has instructed banks to remain closed on September 7th.