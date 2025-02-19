Customers are advised to settle bank related work in advance. However, net banking and digital services will continue.

In Maharashtra, both state-run and private banks will observe a holiday on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, to commemorate the birth anniversary of the renowned Maratha king and founder of the Maratha empire, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This holiday has been officially declared under the RBI's Holiday Negotiable Instruments Act. Meanwhile, banks in other regions of the country are expected to operate as per their schedule timings.

Banks in select cities of Maharashtra will be closed to observe Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. In contrast, banks in other states and cities will remain open and operate during regular banking hours. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has confirmed that banks in Maharashtra will observe this holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881.

On February 19, while banks will be closed for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, essential services such as hospitals, emergency response units, and public transportation in Maharashtra will continue to operate normally in Maharashtra. Commercial establishments, private businesses, and shopping centers are expected to remain open based on their individual policies. Customers are advised to settle bank related work in advance. However, net banking and digital services will continue.

Government schools in Maharashtra will be closed for the holiday, whereas private schools may choose to observe it or not. Private institutions, offices, and educational establishments may have varying schedules. Employees and students are advised to verify their institution's holiday status in advance to prevent any inconvenience.

Maharashtra celebrates a public holiday on Shiv Jayanti, also known as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj festival, honoring the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj (1630-1680), the first Chhatrapati of the Marathas.

While physical bank branches will be closed for services on this day, online banking services will remain operational. On Wednesday, users can continue to access online banking facilities and UPI-based payment gateways offered by the banks without interruption.

Meanwhile, banks are closed on all national and local festivals, birth anniversaries, Sundays, second Saturdays and fourth Saturdays of every month. All bank branches are open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays.