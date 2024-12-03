December 2024 includes at least 17 designated holidays (including weekends) for banks.

All public and private sector banks in Goa will be closed on December 3 (today), while banks in other states will operate as usual. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a holiday in Goa to observe St. Francis Xavier's Feast.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays for December 2024:

December 1 - Sunday (pan India)

December 3 - Friday - Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Goa)

December 8 - Sunday (pan India)

December 12 - Tuesday - Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya)

December 14 - Second Saturday (pan India)

December 15 - Sunday (pan India)

December 18 - Wednesday - Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Meghalaya)

December 19 - Thursday - Goa Liberation Day (Goa)

December 22 - Sunday (pan India)

December 24 - Tuesday - Christmas eve (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

December 25 - Wednesday - Christmas (pan India)

December 26 - Thursday - Christmas celebration (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

December 27 - Friday - Christmas celebration (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya)

December 28 - Fourth Saturday (pan India)

December 29 - Sunday (pan India)

December 30 - Monday - U Kiang Nangbah (Meghalaya)

December 31- Tuesday - New Year's Eve/Lossong/Namsoong (Mizoram, Sikkim)

