Customers are advised to settle bank related work in advance. However, net banking and digital services will continue.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, banks will be open on Saturday, April 5, 2024. Banks usually operate on the first and third Saturdays of each month, while they are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays.

As April 5 is the first Saturday, banks will be open. However, banks in Telangana will be closed due to Babu Jagjivan Ram's Birthday, as per the RBI calendar.

Banks will be closed nationwide tomorrow, April 6, due to it being a Sunday, a day when banks are universally closed.

Customers can visit bank branches today, except in Hyderabad-Telangana. However, essential banking services will still be available through ATMs, mobile banking apps, and online banking platforms across the country, regardless of bank holidays.

Bank Holiday in April 2025

Banks will be closed for up to 15 days in April 2025 due to public holidays, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Customers are encouraged to stay informed about these holidays to prevent any disruption in banking services.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classifies bank holidays into three categories: those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and bank account closing days. Customers can find information on bank holidays through the RBI's official website and notifications to banks.

Online banking serive

Online banking services will be accessible nationwide during bank holidays, ensuring continuous access to banking services. Customers can use these services for convenient financial transactions.

Customers can also utilise NEFT/RTGS transfer forms, demand draft request forms, and chequebook forms for fund transfers. Card services offer credit cards, debit cards, and ATM cards. Services like account maintenance forms, standing instructions setup, and locker applications are also available.