All banks in Karnataka will be closed on Monday, November 18, in observance of Kanakadasa Jayanti.' This day is recognized as a public holiday throughout the state to honor the legacy of the revered poet and saint, Kanaka Dasa. Celebrated on the 18th day of the Kartik month according to the Hindu Lunar Calendar, Kanakadasa Jayanti holds significant cultural and spiritual importance for the people of Karnataka.



Kanakadasa Jayanti commemorates the birth anniversary of Kanaka Dasa, a prominent figure from the 16th century known for his contributions to Kannada literature and his role in the Bhakti movement. His teachings promoted equality and social reform, making this day a time for reflection on his impact.

On this occasion, not only will banks be closed, but schools and government offices will also observe the holiday. Various cultural events and rituals will take place across Karnataka, allowing communities to engage in celebrations that highlight Kanaka Dasa's teachings and contributions.