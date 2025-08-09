Twitter
BUSINESS

Bank Holiday on Raksha Bandhan 2025: Are banks open or closed on August 9? Here's all you need to know

While certain holidays will be recognised nationwide, others will be specific to local regions. Customers planning to visit bank branches today on Raksha Bandhan are advised to check here before visiting.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 10:10 AM IST

All banks across India will be closed on Saturday, August 9th, in observance of Raksha Bandhan. This closure aligns with the second Saturday of the month, a standard public holiday for all scheduled and non-scheduled banks. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially announced this closure in its monthly holiday schedule.

Raksha Bandhan, a major Hindu festival, is celebrated by numerous people across India. Sisters mark the day by tying a rakhi, a symbolic thread, on their brothers' wrists, representing protection and affection. The festival strengthens family relationships and is widely celebrated with great joy in different states.

RBI's guidelines for Raksha Bandhan​

Following the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines, all banks will be closed today, August 9, 2025, due to the combined observance of Raksha Bandhan and the standard second Saturday bank holiday. This closure is consistent across the country, with additional regional holidays observed in various states throughout the month.

Other festivals in August

In August 2025, banks will also be closed for other important holidays, including Independence Day, Janmashtami, and Ganesh Chaturthi, among others. Customers should plan their banking activities accordingly, as the holiday schedule varies by state and may impact local banking services.

As per the RBI, in India, there are three categories of bank holidays: public holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and banks’ closing of accounts. It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may differ across states and banks in the nation.

Online service:

In case of urgent need for cash, all banks run their online websites and mobile banking apps continuously, even on weekends or holidays, unless there are specific notifications to users. Additionally, you can utilise any bank's ATM to withdraw cash. It's important for customers to be aware that bank holidays vary by state due to regional regulations. To stay updated, it's advisable to verify the complete holiday schedule with the nearest bank branch for better planning and to avoid any last-minute confusion or emergencies.

