Bank Holiday on October 13: Are banks open or closed tomorrow? Check state-wise bank holiday list for October here

Banks will remain open on October 13, 2025, as there’s no holiday. However, October is filled with various bank holidays due to festivals like Diwali and regional observances. Be sure to check local holiday schedules to plan your banking activities effectively and avoid unnecessary trips.

As the festive season of Dhanteras and Diwali approaches, many people are rushing to complete financial tasks such as bill payments, shopping, and banking. If you’re planning to visit a bank today, here's some important information you should know to avoid any inconvenience.

Banks open on October 13, 2025

Good news! According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, October 13, 2025, will not be a bank holiday. This means all public and private sector banks across the country will remain open, and you can take care of any banking work without worrying about closures. It’s a great day to manage your finances before the festival rush begins.

Understanding the RBI Bank Holiday calendar

As per the RBI guidelines, banks are generally closed on Sundays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. However, the first, third, and fifth Saturdays are typically regular business days. Apart from these regular weekends, banks also close on national holidays like Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. Additionally, banks close for specific religious or regional holidays, which can vary from state to state.

Regional and festival-specific bank holidays in October 2025

October 2025 is packed with numerous bank holidays, especially with the upcoming festivals. For example, Diwali, Govardhan Pooja, and Chath Puja will result in closures across several states. It’s important to note that these holidays are not observed nationwide and can vary depending on your location.

Here’s a quick breakdown of some significant regional holidays:

October 7: Banks in Karnataka, Odisha, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima.

October 10: Himachal Pradesh will observe a holiday for Karva Chauth.

October 18: Banks in Assam will be closed for Kati Bihu.

October 20-23: Diwali-related closures will affect banks in various states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

October 27: Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand on the occasion of Chath Puja (Evening Puja).

October 28: Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will be closed for Chath Puja (Morning Puja).

October 31: Gujarat will observe a holiday for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary.

Plan your banking activities accordingly

To avoid unnecessary trips to the bank, make sure you’re aware of the upcoming holidays in your state. The RBI holiday calendar is a helpful tool, but it’s always wise to double-check with your local branch, especially for region-specific closures. With 21 official bank holidays in October, including both national and regional holidays, planning your banking activities will ensure you don’t face any inconvenience during this busy period.

So, whether you’re looking to manage bills, make payments, or take care of your finances, be sure to plan your visit based on these holiday schedules to make the most of your time!